Dear Gov. Kim Reynolds,

When I first began writing this piece, President Trump had just announced that all federal loans would be suspended. Naturally (and I think it should be obvious), this was an insane proposal that caught thousands upon thousands off guard and threw a wrench in the plans of countless people.

My own roommate was beside herself, trying to figure out what this could possibly mean for her future.

However, the very next day, as I’m sure you’re already aware, because you’re our governor and I’m sure you’re briefed about what’s happening in your state, the White House retracted this statement and, as a result, federal student loans are currently sitting pretty.

I mean, they’re not sitting pretty. What’s pretty about sky-high university tuition that people can barely pay off in this economic and academic landscape? But I am glad that loans will still be available.

If you had anything to do with this, (I don’t look at your phone bill so I have no idea if you correspond regularly with our president or not), then I thank you on behalf of students everywhere.

However, I’m thinking perhaps that you did not have anything to do with this. (You’re a woman, so I don’t think the president really cares about you or your opinion all that much.) I think that, in fact, the White House saw the public’s completely sane reaction to its absolutely insane proposal and backtracked on this particular initiative.

As happened to be the case, even if this federal funding pause were to have moved forward, it would not have impeded individual students’ financial plans and federal loan situation, but that doesn’t mean people’s worries about such an offputting proposal weren’t harmful.

It also does not mean attacks on education won’t resurface sometime in the near future in a slightly different manner.

President Trump and his administration have made it perfectly clear where they stand regarding public education, going as far as to suggest that the Department of Education should be dissolved.

The administration hasn’t carried out this suggestion yet, and they will face legal challenges if they do, so I am begging you, Governor, to fix the educational problems already present in your state.

I know it’s true, Gov. Reynolds, that you don’t have much control over things like President Trump leaving the World Health Organization or mass deportations throughout the country. But you can do things to protect people in the state of Iowa, and assist with legislation that will impact Iowa students.

Actually, you already have, and not positively.

Your private school vouchers are a travesty and are sucking taxpayers dry. Your rushed reforms to the Area Education Agencies have faced criticism after criticism, making updates to state funding that were not necessary. And the many proposed bills this legislative session that will slit the collective throat of DEI initiatives throughout educational settings is diabolical.

Don’t you have any feeling inside your red Rrepublican heart? You can’t all be as robotic as you seem.

This can’t be what you want to happen for Iowans.

This can’t be what you want young people to witness in your state — young people who are already leaving in droves.

You’re the leader of an often unnoticed but strong state, with citizens who care immensely and legislators who, I do believe, try to make Iowa fields flourish. But the education here is not flourishing, and efforts signed, sealed and supported by you have made it so.

The middle-of-nowhere wisecracks shouldn’t make you feel that Iowa is inconsequential. You have the opportunity to not follow in the recently-made footsteps of the Trump administration as they continue to injure educational practices that have long been accepted by schools. I suggest you step over to a rational path. One that does not include hurting students, marginalized communities and other groups of people.

Sincerely, an Iowa student.