Minnesotans unite: The North Star state is paving the way for success

Artemis Goin, Staff Writer
Oct 2, 2024
With gender affirming care and free school lunch, the state of Minnesota really has it all. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

I love my home state of Minnesota. The weather may suck, some people may think we have an odd accent and I know there are larger cities in other states. In my opinion, all of that only increases the beauty of the state, from the amazing lakes and parks I have spent time all over Minnesota through towns and cities, though tiny some of them may be, that are still some of my favorites in the country. A personal favorite location of mine is the Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. It is gorgeous, and I think it is a must-see if you are ever in the area. 

Over the summer, due to the announcement of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’ running mate, the eyes of the nation have shifted to Minnesota, and I couldn’t be happier. While I may not like every decision Walz makes (his handling of events during the riots of Minneapolis scared me as someone with family in the cities), I do think he has had an enormous positive impact on my time in Minnesota. 

To start, the increase in anti-trans legislation from states such as Florida has made a lot of states even more unsafe for transgender people. Walz helped pass legislation to make Minnesota a transgender sanctuary state. This not only protected trans people in the state of Minnesota but also allowed trans people from states with anti-trans legislation to receive treatment in Minnesota. 

I am in uproarious support of this change as a genderfluid person and a voter in general. Allowing people unable to get the care they need elsewhere to find solace in Minnesota is an excellent choice. As a genderfluid person, I value the right to transition and the ability to make that choice. The fact that I and other members of the community have that choice and can get treatment in a world where trans people are forcibly losing the right to make decisions is something I consider almost sacred. This kind of bill is why I still believe that some politicians can be honest and good. It is a basic human kindness being challenged, and Walz and the Minnesota legislature took a stand and defended it. 

Similarly, the bill allowing students free breakfast and lunch hit a similar chord for me. My friends in high school had lunch debt (owing the school money for the food they ate), which was entirely forgiven under the new law. Their lunch debt could have stopped them from graduating. Can you imagine that? Not being able to graduate high school because you were being charged to eat the food that you needed to be a successful student? Walz is fighting for common human decency. No family should have to deal with their child having to pay the school for food. No one should have to worry about their academic state because they’re hungry. 

When picking Drake, I was a bit nervous since I knew Iowa wouldn’t be as liberal as Minnesota. I haven’t lived outside of The Land of 10,000 Lakes before, and going into a state where I knew the governor had very different ideals was a scary transition. I’ve encountered transphobia and homophobia more in Iowa than I did back home. The landscape here can be aggressive if you don’t fit certain societal norms.

Since coming to Drake and residing in Iowa, I can say that I still prefer Minnesota. I feel safer there. I think at the base level it’s because I know in general the government there has more support for people like me than Iowa’s government does. In Minnesota, I feel like I am guaranteed peace of mind, which I’m sure is a shared sentiment of quite a few Minnesotans. 

This is why I love Minnesota. As a state, we can lead by example. We can show that a state functions better when the laws aim to help people, not discriminate against them. The political landscape only enhances the actual landscape.  Minnesota is the best state because we strive to make our state a home for everyone, not just people who fit the standards of societal norms. 

