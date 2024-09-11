The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

“Longlegs” stands on its own

Gunner Onkst, Contributing Writer
Sep 11, 2024
Sarah Fey
Nicholas Cage plays the title role in the new horror film “Longlegs.”

It’s completely white. The snowy yard covers the projected screen. Suddenly, we see a car pull into a driveway where a little girl ponders at the scene. Confused, she puts on her winter boots and leaves her house to investigate when, out of thin air, he appears…

Longlegs. 

Flashforward to thirty years later. The FBI has no leads on who Longlegs is. However, Agent Lee Harker (played by scream queen Maika Monroe) is sure there is more to be discovered. 

The plot of the film follows Agent Harker finding clues left behind by Longlegs, a satanic worshiper, and their killing spree and the occult undertones the killings. 

Monroe is no stranger to horror, but her performance in “Longlegs” explores the fear humans are capable of, and how far they are willing to go to serve a higher power.

The main question throughout the film is how Longlegs is capable of getting away with murdering multiple families. There is no trace of evidence that Longlegs is even at the scene of the crime or plays some part in the murders at all. The only connection that proves that Longlegs is behind the murders is a note he leaves at the scene. 

Nicolas Cage, who plays Longlegs, showcases a masterclass of acting that makes it impossible to not be uncomfortable while watching. The prosthetics added to Cage’s face and his rattling voice and trembling walk made Longlegs seem weak, but somehow simultaneously portrayed an understanding with the viewer that this man is capable of despair. 

The despair in question was within the movie’s settings. The lighting, and placement of scarily looking objects created a sense of worry throughout the movie. Director Osgood Perkins’ filmography has a haunting sense of dread that flashes between reality and the unknown. 

This image can be depicted whenever Longlegs creates a new doll that inserts the devil’s presence. This presence infiltrates the victim’s home and possesses the father of the family to commit the murders. At its simplest level, the doll is a craft. However, its surroundings foreshadow more gruesome actions. 

The doll laying down reflects a lifeless body. Around her are previous dolls that you can assume reflect other victims who have met the same fate. While the viewers observe the setting, they can see a shadowy figure resembling the devil himself standing over the toys’ bodies. 

As much as the mystery captivates the watcher, the movie is also hard to follow. The viewer understands that there is a connection between Longlegs and the devil. But it was rushed. 

The build up, where Harker discovers the next victim and family Longlegs plans to strike, reveals a five-ish minute explanation of a satanic ploy and how the supernatural entity covers up his crimes. 

Although necessary to uncover the truth, it felt like the classical villain trope of telling the hero what their evil plan is right before it has been committed. The movie confirms that Longlegs is working for the devil, but it would have been difficult to piece that conclusion together without the explanation.  

However, as “Longlegs” sprinted towards its ending, it hit a homerun while at bat. 

The ending was satisfying as the build up of anxiety was finally put to rest when Harker put an end to Longlegs and his terror. 

The riddle of “Longlegs” leaves you questioning why you were so uncomfortable. Everyone is interested in a mystery, even if viewers had to look away from the screen when Longlegs was present. 

For someone so terrifying, I had to stay engaged. 

The acting, cinematography and Harker’s determination to best Longlegs left me on the edge of my seat, and I could not predict what strings the devil was playing at. 

I truly love “Longlegs” as a horror film. I will forever and always support any film that Maika Monroe is in, but I loved seeing her journey as a detective figuring out the mystery of the murders. It was a fun, but incredibly messed up movie that was immediately added to my Halloween watchlist for October. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Commentary
The romance genre is much beloved, but when do the secret fantasies become inappropriate models for romantic entanglements?
Romance isn’t romance when it looks like this
Tesla tycoon Elon Musk's latest driving initiative revolves around a blocky brigade to ship you from your driveway to smooth roads only. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.
Elon Musk’s new driving craze should take a backseat
Steve Nedoroscik, the two-time Olympic medalist and internet sensation, posed for a selfie with First Lady Jill Biden, who was in attendance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.
Nerds are for more than horsing around
Megan Cunningham of the University of Missouri competes in the women's 10,000m race wearing racing buns, a short-cut uniform traditional for female athletes, during a 2018 track meet. Photo courtesy of Phil Roeder via Wikimedia.
Women's Uniforms: judgement of women clutters sports front
This election season, keep online interactions civil
THE POPULAR NOVEL THAT TOOK THE WORLD BY STORM was hoping for success on the big screen. Instead, it’s become established among poor domestic violence portrayals and TikTok mockery. Graphic Courtesy of Wikimedia and Sarah Fey
“It Ends With Us” florally starts controversy
More in Entertainment
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's newest season brings a lackluster spark and boring continuation to the “Clone Wars,” with little chance of saving. Photo Courtesy of KCI Create, DeviantArt
Is ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Worth the Watch?
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet dazzle as spice defenders and startle critics with their top notch-performances in “Dune: Part Two.” Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
‘Dune: Part Two,’ a masterpiece of acting, directing and storytelling
“Kung Fu Panda 4” is more a hit than a miss in this iconic franchise. Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Original idea loses focus Kung Fu Panda’s fourth installment
Not even the famed Dakota Johnson herself could save the boring and derivative Spider-Man wannabe film "Madame Web." Graphic by Meghan Holloran | Photo Editor
“Madame Web” steals time rather than hearts
Cillian Murphy, famed Irish introvert and ball buster, won his first Oscar for best actor for his captivating performance in “Oppenheimer.” Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The 2024 Oscars results lacks surprise
A cop holding a baton overlayed with the text "The Rookie, Season Six," in the bottom left corner of the photo.
“The Rookie” season 6 premiere review
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal