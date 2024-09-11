“Longlegs” stands on its own

It’s completely white. The snowy yard covers the projected screen. Suddenly, we see a car pull into a driveway where a little girl ponders at the scene. Confused, she puts on her winter boots and leaves her house to investigate when, out of thin air, he appears…

Longlegs.

Flashforward to thirty years later. The FBI has no leads on who Longlegs is. However, Agent Lee Harker (played by scream queen Maika Monroe) is sure there is more to be discovered.

The plot of the film follows Agent Harker finding clues left behind by Longlegs, a satanic worshiper, and their killing spree and the occult undertones the killings.

Monroe is no stranger to horror, but her performance in “Longlegs” explores the fear humans are capable of, and how far they are willing to go to serve a higher power.

The main question throughout the film is how Longlegs is capable of getting away with murdering multiple families. There is no trace of evidence that Longlegs is even at the scene of the crime or plays some part in the murders at all. The only connection that proves that Longlegs is behind the murders is a note he leaves at the scene.

Nicolas Cage, who plays Longlegs, showcases a masterclass of acting that makes it impossible to not be uncomfortable while watching. The prosthetics added to Cage’s face and his rattling voice and trembling walk made Longlegs seem weak, but somehow simultaneously portrayed an understanding with the viewer that this man is capable of despair.

The despair in question was within the movie’s settings. The lighting, and placement of scarily looking objects created a sense of worry throughout the movie. Director Osgood Perkins’ filmography has a haunting sense of dread that flashes between reality and the unknown.

This image can be depicted whenever Longlegs creates a new doll that inserts the devil’s presence. This presence infiltrates the victim’s home and possesses the father of the family to commit the murders. At its simplest level, the doll is a craft. However, its surroundings foreshadow more gruesome actions.

The doll laying down reflects a lifeless body. Around her are previous dolls that you can assume reflect other victims who have met the same fate. While the viewers observe the setting, they can see a shadowy figure resembling the devil himself standing over the toys’ bodies.

As much as the mystery captivates the watcher, the movie is also hard to follow. The viewer understands that there is a connection between Longlegs and the devil. But it was rushed.

The build up, where Harker discovers the next victim and family Longlegs plans to strike, reveals a five-ish minute explanation of a satanic ploy and how the supernatural entity covers up his crimes.

Although necessary to uncover the truth, it felt like the classical villain trope of telling the hero what their evil plan is right before it has been committed. The movie confirms that Longlegs is working for the devil, but it would have been difficult to piece that conclusion together without the explanation.

However, as “Longlegs” sprinted towards its ending, it hit a homerun while at bat.

The ending was satisfying as the build up of anxiety was finally put to rest when Harker put an end to Longlegs and his terror.

The riddle of “Longlegs” leaves you questioning why you were so uncomfortable. Everyone is interested in a mystery, even if viewers had to look away from the screen when Longlegs was present.

For someone so terrifying, I had to stay engaged.

The acting, cinematography and Harker’s determination to best Longlegs left me on the edge of my seat, and I could not predict what strings the devil was playing at.

I truly love “Longlegs” as a horror film. I will forever and always support any film that Maika Monroe is in, but I loved seeing her journey as a detective figuring out the mystery of the murders. It was a fun, but incredibly messed up movie that was immediately added to my Halloween watchlist for October.