Editor-in-Chief hangs up her pen

After years with the student newspaper, this year's Editor-in-Chief, Lia Reichmann, will conclude her time at Drake. Photo by Caroline Siebels-Lindquist | Commentary Editor

Dear Times-Delphic readers,

I didn’t think this day would ever come. Not only am I finally graduating, thank goodness, but I’m writing my last article for the TD. It’s been, at times, a very long yet simultaneously short four years. Coming onto Drake’s campus amidst a worldwide pandemic is not how one imagines their college experience beginning! I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished at the TD these last few years.

This year’s coverage has spanned across Drake’s budget issues to the student body and faculty to athletic accomplishments and failures, and more. The TD’s extensive coverage of Drake’s ongoing budget issues has garnered praise from many and showcases the importance of student journalism. Our reporting on the University president’s pay and on the school’s muddled response to a potential gun threat highlight why we won the Society of Professional Journalists Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper (Small) this year.

The future of the TD is bright and I’m excited to see what comes next. I know next year’s editor-in-chief, Mack Swenson, will do a great job. I’ve seen how hard they’ve worked these last three years, and I know that the high quality of work will continue.

As for me, since the moment I came to Drake, I knew I wanted to be Editor-in-Chief. But I didn’t think I was good enough. With the help of those at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, I’ve grown and improved journalistically and personally. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the newspaper this year.

I ask you, the reader, to stay invested in the TD. There’s a lot of important things happening on our campus, and it’s never been more important to stay engaged with local news. Without you, we’d be unable to investigate the going-ons at Drake, hold campus leaders accountable and provide fair and transparent news. You push us to do our best work. Thank you for your support and feedback!

We’ve done a lot of good and important work, and I’d be remiss not to shout out the entire staff for their dedication. Thank you for all your hard work this year. Despite all being busy college students, you all have shown a dedication to the paper — and a willingness to spend God knows how many hours in the office — that is very much appreciated and seen. The camaraderie within the newsroom has been one of my favorite parts about this year and is something I hope to have in my future jobs.

I also want to thank everyone in the SJMC, from my professors to the friends I made. The SJMC is unlike any other school or department at Drake. The professors foster, encourage and push students to be better journalists and better people.

Lastly, on a more personal note, to my mother: I would like to thank you for being there for me. We’ve faced some hard years, but through it all, you’ve never faltered. You’ve been my biggest supporter, and everything I do is for you.

Best,

Lia Reichmann

*P.S. I’m not normally one for sentimentality, but looking for a job, being in therapy and having a personal philosophy to make the most out of my finite life has led me to write this. My apologies.