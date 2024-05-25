$25 million donation marks the largest in Drake history

[BREAKING] Drake University Alumnus and Board of Trustees Member Greg Johansen, PH’76, and his wife are committing a donation of $28 million towards the Morehouse renovation project, Drake University announced Tuesday morning. This is the largest single-donor gift in Drake’s history.

The expected completion date of the Morehouse renovations is January 2025. The student center will be named the Johansen Student Center in exchange for the donation. The renovations are set to include an intercultural center, lounges and workspaces, offices, a wellness room and more The Times-Delphic reported in March.