Iowa Cubs win home opener over Toledo Mud Hens

The Iowa Cubs won their home opener against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday, April 2. Photo by Will Baumgartner | Staff Writer

In their home opener at Principal Park in the 2024 season, the Iowa Cubs welcomed the Toledo Mud Hens to open a six-game homestand. The starting pitchers for the game were Bryan Sammons for the Mud Hens and Walker Powell for the Cubs.

The Mud Hens started the scoring in the top of the first inning, with the runs coming on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Jace Jung, an RBI single by designated hitter Akil Baddoo and a walk with the bases loaded drawn by catcher Dillon Dingler — making the score 3-0. Later on, in the top of the third inning, the Mud Hens would begin another offensive rally, with their fourth run of the game scored on a fielder’s choice by shortstop Ryan Kreidler.

The Cubs would answer in the bottom of the third inning. After a double by catcher Curt Casali, left fielder Owen Caissie hit an RBI single to left field to make the score 4-1 Mud Hens. Both teams wouldn’t score another run until the bottom of the eighth inning.

An RBI triple by center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, an RBI double for right fielder Alexander Canario and a game-tying RBI double by first baseman Matt Mervis led to the Cubs tying the score in the bottom of the eighth inning. A scoreless ninth inning for both teams led to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, relief pitcher Cam Sanders came in for the Iowa Cubs and pitched a scoreless inning, keeping the game tied at four.

Because extra innings start with a ghost runner on second base, both teams had a runner on second base at the bottom of the 10th inning. Jake Slaughter started off the inning with a single to right field, advancing the runner to third. Casali then came up to the plate and hit a walk-off single to right field, resulting in a 5-4 win for the Iowa Cubs.

A few notable performances for the Mud Hens included Sammons, who pitched four innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, two walks and six strikeouts. For the offense, Baddoo went two-for-four with one walk and one RBI. Justyn-Henry Malloy went one-for-two, drew three walks and reached base four times throughout the game.

Notable performances in the game for the Cubs included relievers Sam McWilliams, Keegan Thompson, Colten Brewer and Sanders, who combined to throw eight shutout innings, allowing one hit, three walks and 11 strikeouts. For the offense, Crow-Armstrong went one-for-four with an RBI triple; Mervis went one-for-three with a walk and an RBI double; and Casali went two-for-two with two walks, a double and had the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.

The Iowa Cubs have started out the season with three wins and three losses and are currently tied for fourth place in the International League West division. They currently trail the St. Paul Saints, the Memphis Redbirds and the Louisville Bats in the division. With two MLB top 100 prospects playing for Iowa, the Cubs are looking to rise in their division and win their first division title since 2019.