Don’t push female sports journalists to the sidelines

The world of sports THE has often been sited as a ‘boys club,’ not only on the courts and the fields but on the sidelines as well. This writer captures sexist experiences she’s faced in sports photography. Photo by Sarah Fey | Staff Photographer

Throughout the school year, I have been the only sports photographer for The Times-Delphic. Nearly every issue of the TD this year has featured a photo captured by me.

As we near the final stretch of the school year and the conclusion of the spring sports season, it has become increasingly apparent to me that I will always be treated differently at sporting events because I am a woman.

At the beginning of the school year, I contacted my photo editor. My very first assignment? Covering Drake men’s soccer. Arriving at the event, I was nervous. To my surprise, a fellow photographer approached me; she took me under her wing to show me the ropes. She was excited to help me as a new photographer, and it felt like a great start. I assumed this level of friendliness would be the norm at every event.

However, as the year rolled on and I covered more games, I quickly realized that wasn’t the case. Not everyone I encountered was as welcoming or supportive.

There was specifically one male photographer employed by Drake Athletics who consistently ignored my presence at events. It wasn’t a matter of being focused on his work; rather, it was a deliberate disregard, evident in his greeting of all other male press members except me. This served as a stark reminder of the challenges I face as a woman in sports photography.

Players would often run into me, seemingly disregarding my presence, while my male counterparts were given the utmost respect. In one particularly stressful game in September, the situation escalated to the point where a football helmet was thrown in my direction. I had to lunge out of the way not to be hit.

After these experiences, I remember calling my mom almost in tears and saying that I thought sports photography wasn’t for me. She told me to stick with it and that it would get better.

This semester, I had the amazing opportunity to travel to Omaha, Nebraska, for the NCAA men’s March Madness tournament. I had a press pass and was able to be on the floor for the game. As I headed into the CHI Health Center press area, I realized that the room was mostly full of men.

I noticed another female reporter I had previously seen at past Drake events. Going up to introduce myself, she looked at me with the face of “Don’t you mess this up for me” as well as, “I’ve worked harder than you to get here.” It was as if she were silently warning me not to jeopardize her position while also asserting her superiority.

Very curtly, she introduced herself and then turned back to talk to the other press, leaving a lingering sense of tension in the air. This encounter highlighted to me the unfortunate reality where female journalists are pitted against each other.

On the other hand, I met this wonderful woman who covers basketball in Pittsburgh. As a recent college graduate, she knew what I was going through and offered me her support. She reminded me that while women in sports journalism may be rare, we are typically a resilient and supportive community.

To my male photographer counterparts, I extend an invitation to support female photographers, even if it is just engaging in conversation with someone other than one of your “bros.” Together, we can create a supportive and empowering environment for all photographers, regardless of gender.