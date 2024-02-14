Type to search

By Norah Judson

Three hours into a four-hour drive, I caught a glimpse of a Drake University parking pass hanging from the rearview mirror of a driver next to me. I didn’t actually know the driver, but I may as well have. The pure joy I felt on seeing someone who knew how it felt to be at Drake for the first time in months was astounding.

Never in a million years did I think I would be so happy to see the Des Moines exit on the freeway. Then again, I didn’t exactly dream of going to college in Iowa either, which arguably made my joy even more foreign to me. Yet here I was, giddy with excitement as I pulled away from traffic and began my steady and all-too-slow crawl through the side streets that would take me back to school.

A few weeks ago, as a coworker and I walked home through the quiet darkness of campus after a closing shift, and he said something to the effect of “Drake University is a place unlike any other,” which is the overwhelming sentiment of the people I’ve met here.

Being here feels like existing in a bubble, which can sometimes feel oppressive, but it is overwhelmingly a good thing. Des Moines is a city about twenty times the size of the town I grew up in, but walking the city streets feels strangely similar to taking a stroll down Main Street back home.

When I pictured where I would end up after high school, I never thought it would be here. However, since I have been here, I have been happy with the path that I am on. I am content to continue this chapter of my life here, at Drake.