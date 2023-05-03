Bria Rhodes, a junior at Drake University, is a sprinter on the Drake track and field team. Rhodes is from San Antonio, Texas, and committed to run track at Drake because of the great coaching staff that Drake has to offer as well as the outstanding academics.

Rhodes has competed for Drake University for three seasons now. In the 2021 indoor season, Rhodes competed at the Iowa State Classic, where she ran her fastest 200-meter and 400-meter dash of the season. She finished the 200 meters in 25.75 seconds and the 400 meters in 58.07 seconds.

For the 2021 outdoor season, Rhodes competed in the 400-meter dash on several occasions and had a season best time of 56.10 seconds, allowing her place in the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships. In the 2022 indoor season, she competed in the MVC Indoor Championships and had yet another personal record of 55.46 in 400 meters, allowing her to get a silver medal.

In the 2022 outdoor season, Rhodes competed in the Musco Twilight, where she had a personal best record in the 200-meter event when she got 24.73 seconds. She also competed in the MVC Outdoor Championships, where she was a part of the 4X400-meter relay where they got fifth place.

Rhodes has competed in the Drake Relays for two years now, both in 2021 and 2022. She’ll continue that streak this year, as she will appear in multiple races.

In prior years, Rhodes has competed in the Sprint Medley, 400, as well as the 4X400 relay. This year Rhodes will be competing in the 4X400 and could be adding more events on top of that.

“My favorite part about being able to compete in Relays is to be able to run in front of Drake fans and compete in such a supportive environment,” Rhodes said. “There’s nothing like competing at home for Drake.”

The training plan that she will be following leading up to Relays will be the same as if it were any other event – she will continue to practice with her teammates and coach, as well as incorporate strength and conditioning days with her strength coach.

The goals that Rhodes has for herself for this year’s Relays is to set a new personal record as well as placing first in her events.

“Being able to run in Drake Relays is an amazing experience, not only for the chance to be able to compete in the event, but to be able to be alongside other higher ranked collegiate athletes, as well as other professional athletes and even some Olympians,” Rhodes said. “The chance to be able to watch a gold medalist run and know that you are also running at the same competition is a great feeling.”

Multiple Drake track and field student athletes will be competing in the Drake Relays this April.

“I am really excited for Bria to be able to run in Relays this year,” teammate Mady Klebenow said. “She has had successful races in previous years, and I’m looking forward to her doing it again.”