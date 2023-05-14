Dear Times-Delphic readers,

It is with mixed emotions and a touch of nostalgia that I write this goodbye letter as the editor-in-chief of The Times-Delphic. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served in this role and for the experiences and lessons that came with it. More importantly, I’m grateful for the people I met along the way. From those I worked with to those I interviewed, it was truly the people that made my Drake experience great. All college experiences must eventually come to an end, though, and it’s time for me to move on and explore new opportunities in my life.

The world has changed a lot since I started college. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life as we knew it – journalism included. Over 360 newspapers in the United States have shut their doors since the pandemic started, leaving millions of Americans living in a news desert. It’s a challenging time for the industry and for those who choose to enter it.

Student journalism is more important than ever in this climate, and I am extremely proud of the work that we have done at The Times-Delphic this year. We have worked hard to provide accurate, timely and engaging news and commentary to the Drake University community, and I believe that we have made a difference. It is my fervent hope that the student publications at Drake receive adequate funding soon so future journalism students are able to continue the legacy that The Times-Delphic has been leaving since 1884.

The Times-Delphic would not have been named 2022-23 Student Organization of the Year without the tireless work of many staff members. I want to thank each and every one of them for their dedication and hard work this year. The Times-Delphic wouldn’t be where it is today without you – and neither would I. I also want to thank our readers for their support and feedback. Your engagement and interest in our work have been instrumental in our growth as writers and people.

I wish next year’s editor-in-chief, Lia Reichmann, the best of luck. I know she’s going to do great things and continue to build on the legacy that we’ve established. I’m excited to see what the future holds for The Times-Delphic and for student journalism at Drake.

Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your Times-Delphic experience for the past four years. It’s been an honor and a privilege.

All the best,

Grace Altenhofen