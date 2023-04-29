Drake University offers study-abroad opportunities around the world, and students are taking advantage of the opportunity.

“Studying abroad is genuinely one of the best decisions I made in my time at Drake,” senior Hannah Gromen said. Gromen traveled to Rome, Italy last spring.

“I ended up choosing Rome specifically because it’s a major metropolitan area,” Gromen said. “There’s so much to do and see.”

Gromen said she relied on her four years of Latin classes in high school during this trip abroad.

“I’ve always been someone who is interested in ancient Roman history and what it looks like for a country to be like that old,” Gromen said.

Gromen said the emphasis on experiential learning from Drake left her feeling fulfilled. Field trips to museums, archaeological spots and restaurants were part of the study abroad experience, including the opportunity to participate in a wine tasting with an Italian restaurant owner and to visit the ruins of Ostia Antica.

“It was my first time going to ancient ruins that you can walk through. You can walk into what used to be people’s homes [and] people’s shops,” Gromen said.

Gromen said the hardest part of leaving the U.S. was leaving behind family, friends and on-campus experiences.

“It’s impossible to not miss your friends and wonder what you’re missing out on at home,” Gromen said.

However, she said her mom helped her realize that she would never have an opportunity like the one to study abroad while a college student.

“I’ll admit the first few days that I was there, I was really nervous that I was not going to find my footing there. But I did. And I loved it,” Gromen said.

Sophomore Edda Pederson held a similar concern when traveling to Granada, Spain, this semester but has found family in her host mom.

“She is 70 years old and we’re like best friends,” Pederson said. “She only speaks Spanish, so living with her is incredible language practice for me because when I am in my [host family’s] home here I can only speak Spanish.”

Pederson said she chose her study abroad destination because of the similarity in size to Des Moines, the proximity to both the mountains and a beach and the value for her investment.

“The best part has been that this city is very, very affordable,” she said. “This perk has allowed me to try many new foods and experiences without having as big of a financial barrier. It makes my experience much richer.”

The small distance between major cities in Europe allowed Pederson to explore a variety of cities and cultures while studying abroad. In January, she traveled to Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris and London.

“I have developed a mindset of curiosity and learning by being immersed in so many new experiences,” Pederson said. “This is an experience that I would not be able to have if I didn’t take the leap outside of my comfort zone to travel.”

Both students offered advice to students studying abroad or considering visiting another part of the world.

“Hearing directly from people who have experienced [studying abroad] or who know a lot about the process will genuinely ease so [many] of your concerns,” Gromen said. “There’s a lot of information that would be hard to gather on your own without those direct sources.”

There are a few things you should remember before studying abroad, according to Pederson, to help ease the anxiety of leaving home.

“If you do go abroad, be patient with yourself and know that it will all work out,” Pederson said. “There’s many scary moments along the way, but the rewards are so large when you learn that you can get yourself through the hard parts and be okay.”