Sure, the first year of college is typically filled with poor decisions that your responsible adult at home would normally skin you alive for making. Coming home for break sporting a new tattoo or piercing, different colored hair or significant other who enrages your parents is not new behavior, but most students likely have not even considered binge drinking for a week straight before the word “Relays” is uttered.

Senior Karin Berdahl has never been to a sporting event but understands the culture of Relays.

“I know that the culture is to kind of start drinking Wednesday and then be really hungover Sunday to Tuesday the following week and it’s just drinking in between,” Berdahl said.

Liquor law violations on campus have been on the rise, according to the annual Drake fire and safety report. In 2018, there were 11 total violations for the year. In 2020, there were 14, and in 2021 there were 119. In a press conference, Director of Public Safety Scott Law mentioned that the return to campus after fewer Covid-19 restrictions could be responsible for the sudden surge in numbers.

Alcohol education initiatives from the university include alcohol safety training, programs designed by Residence Life and student organizations, including Fraternity and Sorority Life and mandatory training for leaders of FSL organizations.

According to Law, students can expect to see an increased presence of public safety, Des Moines Police officers, resident assistants and student affairs staff on campus during Relays. Public Safety officers who typically have the weekend off will be working with DMPD officers to patrol campus. Law also noted that there will be two safe ride buses running to take students everywhere from Peggy’s (if they’re of age) to actual sporting events from Thursday to Saturday.

Law also encourages students to download and use the Rave Guardian app while walking to and from events, not just around Relays but during the school year as well.

“This is a free app. If there’s a problem, [you just] press the panic button,” Law explained. “If you see something that looks a little sketchy, but you don’t want to have your name associated with it, [you can] use the anonymous part of it.”

Residence Life interacts with residents to ensure their safety during Relays. Students can expect to see Resident Assistants at the residence hall entrance doors requesting to check bags and making sure that all beverages entering the hall are factory sealed. Additionally, any resident seeking to have a guest or visitor must sign them in at the front desk. RAs will also be doing additional building rounds.

During Drake’s yearly street painting tradition, residents will not be allowed to enter residence halls if they have paint on them. This is to minimize potential damage to the building and shower drain system. Residence Life staff will be at the entrance doors and may deny access to individuals who are not free of paint.

“The residence hall street painting and Relays plans have been utilized in previous years,” said Lorissa Sowden, assistant dean of Students and Director of Residence Life, in an email. “Each year, we review our plans and evaluate the needs and protocols and adjust when needed.”

These protocols are put in place for a reason, stated Sowden, and there to keep students safe during this week.

“With an anticipated increase in guests and visitors to campus, students understand that the changes in regular processes [and] protocols are being implemented for their safety and to maintain their academic and living environments,” Sowden said.

During Relays week, Law encourages students to stick together in numbers when going to events and establishments, to have fun and celebrate before the last two weeks of school.