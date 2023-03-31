Drake’s Bright College website asks, “What if you could do college in a way that fits your life instead of consuming it?” This idea may help the college’s new senator, who keeps busy with three jobs and her two-year Bright degree.

At 18, Samra Aksamovic assists attorneys, is an assistant manager at Fairway and works at a Bosnian store. She also plans to attend law school.

19 voters cast their ballots in the Bright College election, which included four candidates. Aksamonic won in a runoff with two more votes than candidate Jacob Hughes. She plans to use surveys and talk with classmates to hear ideas.

Aksamovic, who started as senator on Feb. 16, has a goal about expanding Bright College clothing offered at the Bulldog Shop.

The Times-Delphic spoke with Aksamovic about her plans for her role. The following Q&A has been edited for style, brevity and clarity.

Why did you run for Bright College senator?

The reason why I ran was because I want to help the Drake students be involved with Drake University. And in order to do that, speak on behalf of them. So whatever they want, I will give it out to Drake University and make sure that they are known and that our name is out there.

Also, just to care for them as well. Like if they need someone to talk to, I’m here. I don’t want them to think that, ‘Oh, just because I’m a senator, talk to me.’ Like I want them to talk to me [if] they have a personal problem or anything so I’m just there for them overall.

How do you plan to reach out for further ideas for your position?

We’re all together all the time. So you know, I usually just speak out in class, or I just email them and ask for their opinions, or even take surveys. Like I will put out a survey for both cohorts and ask, what are their opinions on [a topic] and what I can do as a senator to help them.

Are there other organizations you’ve been involved with that you feel prepared you for this position?

Well, back when I was in high school, I was on student council. So that helped me. I also have three jobs. So I work with attorneys. And I’ve seen them help other people and like deep situations and all that. So I feel like I can help people whenever they need it.

Why did you choose to come to Bright College?

So I never heard of this college before. So my counselor actually told me – I told myself if I didn’t get into Drake University, like I’m not gonna go to college at all. So when I heard about this Drake Bright program, I [was] really like, ‘Oh my God, like this is how I learn.’ Because it’s like a cohort with just the same people for two years and you learn and you express your thoughts and feelings, so it felt like a really good fit for me. It’s not traditional as your regular college classroom that you go into.

What’s your involvement in the community at Bright College been like outside of class?

So I am trying to spread the word about Bright College and get it more known. Hopefully, by the end of like, this year, there’s gonna be more people to be able to come into Drake Bright and understand what Bright is.

So I try to get involved. I try to get involved with the Drake community and the Bright community so they can just know what Bright is since it’s not known as much.

How has your overall experience been with the college?

Honestly, it’s amazing. I like it a lot. Very different from a college itself. So it’s very easygoing, and it’s just fun overall.