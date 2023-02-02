After a successful fall season, the Drake women’s tennis team was eager to get back on the court to start the spring season. The team has competed three times at home thus far, picking up two wins along the way.

The team started off the season, losing 7-0 against No. 22-ranked Iowa State. The team got their first home win against the University of South Dakota on Jan. 15.

The Bulldogs took to the courts at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 and got off to a quick start with Ines Stephani and Oriana Parkins-Godwin picking up a 6-1 win in doubles two.

Darinka Stepan and Mille Haagensen helped clinch the doubles point with a 7-5 win in doubles one. Doubles three was left unfinished as the team’s wins in doubles one and two clinched the overall point before a doubles three match was necessary.

The Bulldogs also found success in their singles matches, which kicked off with a 6-2, 6-0 win by Parkins-Godwin over Anna Medvyedyeva in singles five.

At singles one, Stephani cruised through with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Haagensen clinched the win for the Bulldogs after getting a 6-0, 6-2 win at two singles.

Elizabete Klavinska brought in the fifth point for Drake after a straight-set win at four singles. Stepan and Yana Gaskell won their matches at three and six singles, allowing Drake to sweep South Dakota 7-0.

Kendall Hunt, a senior on the team, expressed her pleasure with how the team competed over the weekend.

“I’m proud of how the team competed this past weekend,” Hunt said. “We are ready to keep practicing this week to get more wins this season.”

The Bulldogs played Marquette on Jan. 21, picking up their second win of the season. Doubles three got off to a promising start, with Hunt and Klavinska capturing a 6-3 win.

Doubles one with Stepan and Haagensen fought off three match points and eventually got a 7-5 victory, capturing the doubles point for the Bulldogs.

Haagensen went on to explain her thought process in her doubles one matchup against Marquette.

“Throughout doubles, we stuck to the game plan and fought for every point,” Haagensen said. “It was great to be able to clinch the doubles point for the team.”

Klavinska got the first singles point for Drake after getting a 6-0, 6-3 win at four singles. Parkins-Godwin brought in the second singles point for Drake after getting a 6-2, 6-4 win. Haagensen then clinched the match for Drake after battling through a 6-4, 6-4 win. The final score for the match was 5-2 for the Bulldogs.

Klavinska expressed how good it felt to secure a second home win, along with the excitement that the success brings for the rest of the season.

“I think it’s great that we are able to get a second win at home,” Klavinska said. “I’m excited to see what the rest of the season looks like.”

The Bulldogs will face off against Kansas City on Feb. 1.