Drake University’s production of “Silent Sky” before Thanksgiving break proved a marvel, captivating the eye with the starlight and scenery and dazzling performances from Drake students.

I attended the second night of the production, and happily, it did not fall victim to the second show night’s curse. Clearly, no one backstage said the name of the Shakespeare play that shall not be named.

“Silent Sky” is the true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, played by senior Catherine Farrell. Her crucial work of discovering patterns among stars that led to the ability to measure galaxies was overlooked by an overly-male Harvard administration.

The play takes place in 1908 Boston, as Leavitt, a farm girl from Wisconsin, sought more in the stars than her human counterparts.

In Leavitt’s struggle to find purpose behind the stars’ alignment, as she broods over the menial tasks assigned to her at the Harvard lab, her co-workers and friends Williamina Fleming and Annie Jump Cannon, played by senior Emma Grace Bradley and sophomore Molly Rothman, urge her to continue her search for uniformity behind the veil of stars, as success and order fall through her hands.

As Leavitt lay sick and dying in the second act (because when you’re a single woman, what choice do you have), she reams the loss of her discovery which lay in the hands of the men who find no use of it. Her faithful sister Margaret, played by junior Maren Grant, reminds her that a legacy is never something you’re supposed to finish.

The stars have already died once we’re able to see them, and their journeys have ended by the time we take notice of their beauty. Much like our legacies.

Leavitt eventually takes her place among the stars she studied so thoroughly, with the knowledge that an astronomer in Sweden has used her mathematical pattern to measure the galaxies exposed in the starlight shining on the stage as the curtain fell.

The lines fell easily from the star of the night, notably Farrell. Alternately relaxed and furious when necessary, she graced the stage with ease as if we, the audience, weren’t watching her at all.

Other highlights of the night beamed from Bradley, and her Scottish accent never faltered, same as her stage presence. The only male character in the show, Peter Shaw, played by sophomore Griffin Snow, displayed a good combination of gawkiness and compassion even after I despised him following his betrayal.

After Shaw revealed his betrayal to Henrietta in a manner so cruel that it brought a tear to my eye, his callousness made me glare at him for the remainder of the show–truly a sign that there lies a douchebag in every male character, whether on the stage or on the screen. No, but really, nice job, Snow.

Definitely, a student-directed play for Drake’s record books, and as I couldn’t stop talking about the production after I’d seen it, it provided anything but a silent night.