“Miracle on 34th Street” is a classic holiday movie – and also a fun philanthropy event hosted by Sigma Phi Epsilon every year in the week leading up to finals.

“Miracle on 34th Street is the best place to be to give you a break from studying and make you feel a little better before finals,” sophomore Mark Pepper said.

Pepper is the vice president of philanthropy and service for SigEp and said the event would feature hot cocoa pong, a gingerbread house-making contest, holiday trivia and cookie decorating. Hot cocoa and cookies will be available to eat and enjoy as well.

“We know that most people are going to be really stressed heading to finals, so at Miracle on 34th Street, we try and provide an atmosphere that is fun and festive,” Pepper said.

The event is Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-9 p.m. at the Sigma Phi Epsilon house at 1243 34th Street. “Miracle on 34th Street” is a nod to the location of the event, as a majority of the Greek houses, including SigEp, are located on 34th Street just west of Drake’s campus.

Admission to the event is a toy or $10 that will be put towards purchasing more toys for SigEp’s philanthropy cause, Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

“SigEp annually partners with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America,” Pepper said. “There is no better time to give back to the youth than the holidays.”

The toys collected will be gathered and given to children in the Des Moines community right in time for the holiday season.

SigEps like junior Richard Lock are excited to participate in this annual tradition to help the community.

“The event is a fun way to get everyone on campus involved in helping Big Brothers, Big Sisters and kids who wouldn’t have toys,” Lock said.

​The event is great for the entire Drake community to support SigEp’s cause while having fun with friends before students head home for winter break.

​Sigma Phi Epsilon is one of many Greek chapters on Drake’s campus that consider philanthropy a large part of their chapter’s mission.

“Members of [FSL] organizations continue to demonstrate [a] commitment to service through their participation in various philanthropic events every year,” according to the Drake fraternity and sorority life website.

All semester long, fraternity and sorority life chapters have been hosting events. Drake’s FSL programs have supported the Boys and Girls Club, Ronald McDonald House Charities, the USO, St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, Primary Health Care Iowa and the Movember foundation.

​In spring 2022, Drake FSL raised $13,000 for philanthropy and completed 6,000 service hours for various causes in the community.

​Each chapter will hold philanthropic events in the spring semester to raise funds and awareness for their causes of choice. Check each chapter’s social media after the break for the exciting events happening.

​To wrap up a semester of philanthropic service, SigEp will host an event that Lock calls a chance “to help everyone [SigEp] can.”

​“I’m glad we can give kids a holiday season they can remember for a lifetime,” Lock said.