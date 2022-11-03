Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and all-time great in the NFL, has been the focus for the sports world as of recently, but not due to his time on the football field.

Brady announced his divorce with Gisele Bündchen this past week, explaining that the decision was a mutual one.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote. “…we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Reports of the couple hiring divorce lawyers surfaced just a few weeks ago, leading to an explosion of coverage of the possible separation of two.

Many reports considered the divorce to be rooted from Tom Brady’s un-retirement in early 2022, just under two months after his initial retirement from the NFL following the 2021 season.

In Brady’s un-retirement, he cited unfinished business as his motive to come back in an announcement made on Instagram.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in the post. “That time will come. But it’s not now.”

Many have criticized the quarterback for his inability to call it quits on the field and focus his time on his now ex-wife and three children.

Gisele Bündchen also spoke on the matter, issuing her own divorce announcement on Instagram.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Gisele wrote. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.”

Some took the statement on priorities as a jab at Brady, who many believe to be the primary driver of the separation.

Reports had been circulating for years prior to this announcement that Gisele was disappointed with Brady’s inability to be present with their children, citing his yearly departure to the NFL every fall as an issue.

Many now wonder if Brady’s return to football was ill-advised, as he is off to his worst career start in 20 years, forcing questions surrounding Brady’s ability to commit to football into the arena.

Brady has been reported inactive at practice multiple times this season due to outside commitments, something many have connected to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ inability to find chemistry on offense.

At 3-5, the Buccaneers are quickly running out of time to turn their season around. If Brady fails to find offensive production with the team, many assume he may retire after the current season or transition to a new team.

No matter the result, it remains official that Tom Brady and Gisele have split up.