If you get this with the cold foam, the baristas will love it if you ordered it iced; however, you can also get it hot with the foam (though I do not recommend it— the foam sinks to the bottom). If you have a bit of a sweet tooth and you enjoy pumpkin and white mocha, give this a shot! Another recommendation is to try it with blonde shots of espresso. With the blonde, my coworker calls this the “Cinderella.” Adding the salted foam really ties the whole drink together. The salty of the foam and the sweet of the pumpkin work together perfectly to make a treat! This one is going to be a bit more expensive, so it makes sense to skip the foam if it’s not your jam. This will cost $8.08, so try this one on payday.