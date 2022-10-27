Last week, Griff II and Drake Dining employee Marietta Jackson posed together for Griff’s Instagram page [@drakeugriff]. A new record was set when the post received 787 likes, reflecting the admiration that students and staff have for Jackson.

This year marks the 15-year anniversary of Jackson working as a cashier at Hubbell Dining Hall. Part of her job is to clean the dining hall and greet people that walk through the door. She has been acknowledged throughout the years for her smile and upbeat attitude.

“Literally every time someone walks in, she greets them with the biggest smile ever and she always asks how I’m doing and she actually means it,”

Marietta said that it takes a whole team to put a meal together. She is recognized as an employee simply because she’s the first face that students see when they walk through the door.

“I’m the cashier, and that’s responsible for cleaning the dining room. But at any given moment that may change. There’s all kinds of things to do. If they’re short-handed somewhere, you just feel the need to help cause it’s all a team effort,” Jackson said. “It’s not just me, it’s a whole team of people, and we are all trying to make sure this meal is prepared properly and on time for our customers.”

The cashier says she loves her job because seeing students smile makes her smile.

“She helped me find my AirPods and Macbook when I left it at Hubbell. She’s so kind.”

Other students have also received unexpected assistance from Jackson.

“One time when I dropped a chicken sandwich and I was so embarrassed, Marietta saw me a few feet away,” sophomore Bailey Clipperton said. “She was like, ‘Oh, honey, let me help you,’ and got on the floor with me to clean up my mess.”

Some of the most memorable moments for Jackson are seeing students outside campus.

“I will never forget me and my niece, we went on a bus trip to Iowa City to see the Hawkeyes play, and one of the guys, doesn’t go here anymore because he’s graduated, his name was Ben. He was there and it was just so shocking to me. I go to all kinds of places and I see Drake students,” Jackson said.

Although Jackson has been recognized by Drake students and faculty for her acts of kindness at Hubbell, there are other heroes working behind the scenes as well. The cashier encourages students to acknowledge other employees for their work at the dining hall.

“There’s an employee appreciation time, where students get to tell about their Hubbell experience, which might be like the young man that helps put a sandwich together. So, it might be anyone, you know,” Jackson said.

Drake emails students surveys about their dining experience at Hubbell. The form is a way to give Hubbell employees recognition for their service at the dining hall.