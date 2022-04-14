Breckyn Lyons

Please provide your name, major(s), school year, pronouns, and social media accounts and/or other places where students can learn more about you and your campaign.

Name: Breckyn Lyons

Major: American Politics with minors in International Relations and Data Analytics

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Social Media Accounts: Campaign Insta – @breckynlyons4senate

Email: breckyn.lyons@drake.edu

[Lyons is a first-year student].

If you have platform points for your campaign, please list them and explain the meaning and goals behind each one.

I have broken my campaign platform down into 4 main areas of improvement: Improving Mental Health Resources, Increasing Campus Safety Measures, Expanding Health Services, and Revitalizing Drake’s Campus. I am listing different ideas that I have to address these four areas below and with that explanation as to why I find them important. While I am unsure if some of these ideas are under the purview of the Drake Student Senate, these are issues that I find important on our campus and would want to collaborate with administration on or bring more attention to.

Improving Mental Health Resources

-Supplemental Mental Health Resources

-While Drake does have counseling resources, they are not nearly as robust as they need to be to accommodate the nearly 3,000 undergrad students it serves. I suggest looking into supplemental online resources that [can] be made available for free or at a reduced price so that students of all needs can be accommodated in a timely manner. Currently, there are students who have to wait two months to receive mental health counseling and others who have been turned away completely because the counseling staff cannot address their needs. Additionally, in the winter it might be cool to have items such as SAD lights that the student body could rent from the SLC or RHA to assist with mental health in the winter.

-Screenings and Pre-Emptive Care

-Getting screened for mental illnesses is difficult enough as is, but even more difficult when in a city you are not familiar with, don’t have health insurance coverage in, or don’t have transportation to. This makes getting diagnoses and assistance for certain needs nearly impossible and leaves students behind. The Counseling Center provides assistance for mental illness and a lot of our resources are geared towards improving mental wellness – these two are connected in ways, but mental illness resources need to be expanded upon. I am very excited for the Self-Care Fair though and feel that that is a great idea that I would love to expand upon as part of pre-emptive care for students.

-Improving Student Success Services

-Our Student Success Services are under-resourced and under-advertised. Currently, we have a few very dedicated employees working in this office, but again, the accessibility to these services is truly not robust enough for our student population. Not only are there not nearly enough employees for the demands that this campus has, there also are services that are often unknown by and unused by students such as the groups that the Student Success Office has for students to work on getting back on track and establishing better time management skills, among others.

-Advertising Resources and Services

-I feel that some services are simply not known about and giving the respective offices funding explicitly for advertising these services would be greatly beneficial for the student body.

Increasing Campus Safety Measures

-Ensuring All Blue Lights Are Functional

-Throughout the year, I have noticed that blue lights occasionally will be out of service. These lights should be accessible and usable any time that a student needs them. There is currently a blue light next to the Quads that has been out-of-service for at least a few days that has caution tape wrapped around it. This blue light is along Forest Ave and as it is in a spot that a lot of students frequent, it should be a high priority to fix – especially with the upcoming Relays festivities since we will be having a huge influx of visitors on our campus. However, this event should not be the only incentive to fix these lights.

-Decreasing Des Moines Police Department Presence

-When it comes to campus safety, increasing police presence from the Des Moines Police Department is not necessarily a welcomed presence by our students. While it certainly is understood that the DMPD is expected to be involved in certain matters and events, their presence should be limited. I would suggest in their absence bringing in trained mental health professionals and social workers and striving to retain Drake’s Public Safety force as much as possible to eliminate the need for the DMPD as much as possible. This also would include expanding implicit bias trainings and mental health training requirements for Drake’s Public Safety team.

-Implicit Bias and Anti-Racism Workshops/Trainings

-As we have recently seen, our campus is not a safe space for our minority students. While the school attempted to address these issues, there simply is so much more work to be done. I would love to implement more implicit bias trainings and anti-racism trainings/workshops on our campus. This could include bringing in speakers within this field and incentivizing presence at these events. While this is definitely not going to eradicate hate speech and racism on our campus, it certainly can be a great first step to addressing these issues.

-Ensuring Bulldog Alerts Are Sent in a Timely Manner

-Bulldog Alerts need to be sent out immediately and for any event that may be seen as a threat to the campus community. There have been multiple instances of situations in which Bulldog Alerts should be sent, but have not. For example, the fatal shooting that recently took place on 34th street that students were not made aware about by the school. While it was not necessarily on campus, this event did take place near Greek Street where a significant number of students do reside and having this issue reported to students would be greatly beneficial. While this is a recent example, there have been other instances throughout the year in which it would have been beneficial to send these updates. The dangerous weather updates are appreciated, but shouldn’t be the only thing us students receive notices about.

Expanding Health Services

-Sharps Bin Accessibility/Pickup

-While I am uncertain as to how many students on this campus have medical conditions that require the use of needles, I am led to believe that there are at least a fair amount of students who require the usage of sharps bins on our campus. Whether this be for Insulin injections or Testosterone injections, accessibility to sharps bins or sharps bin pickup/collection would undoubtedly improve student life on our campus. I would suggest having these in residence halls and/or in frequented student buildings to ensure that students have the ability to address their needs without worrying about where to dispose of their sharps. While the Student Health Office does sometimes take these bins for students, it can be like pulling teeth to have them do so and it is not very well advertised. Plus, students shouldn’t have to worry about making the trek to the health office to have this need addressed.

-Health Services Shuttles/Transport

-There is extremely limited accessibility to the Student Health Office or any other medical facility for students who do not have their own transportation. This can make seeking out medical assistance very difficult and can hold students back from receiving the care they need- especially since the health office has limited hours and often limited services. This shuttle could operate similarly to the Drake Safety Bus and could be completed by a Public Safety Officer or a separate person.

-Increasing the Accessibility of the Office and Their Services

-The Health office can be hit or miss due to the hours and the staff presence. This includes for medication pickup, testing for illnesses, basic care, and other services that this office provides. Expanding hours and/or ensuring that there are employees within the office at all advertised open times would make the office so much more accessible. Additionally, having times that the office comes onto Drake’s campus for different services such as STD/STI testing and flu shots/COVID boosters, among others could be extremely beneficial to students. While this certainly would not need to be a daily or weekly occurrence, it would be nice to offer services like this once a month or so.

Revitalizing Drake’s Campus

-Improving Quad Creek Area

-There are certainly a lot of nice outdoor spaces on our campus, but I feel that Quad Creek could certainly be improved upon and be more usable for students. This could simply mean cleaning up the area and revitalizing it or placing new equipment and resources such as hammocks, picnic tables or other outdoor seating down there.

-Improving WIFI Connectivity

-While the school has made strides to making the WIFI better on campus, recently it has been fairly hit or miss for students. To address this, I feel that it would be beneficial for the school to have hotspot devices to provide to students in the instance that there is a campus-wide outage as there has been recently. This would ensure that campus operations can continue and that students are not left to figure out how to turn assignments in, access Blackboard, or have to go to off-campus sites to get WIFI to complete their work.

-New Hammocks and Outdoor Equipment

-The outdoor equipment certainly does get used by the student body and I would love to encourage greater usage by increasing the outdoor equipment that we have. Increasing the hammock hangers around campus and supplying a few hammocks on them would be a great first step to revitalize our outdoor spaces and encourage students to go outside.

What qualifications do you have that are relevant to this position, such as involvement with organizations on or off-campus?

I have gotten extremely involved on campus in my short time here at Drake. I am a part of Delta Gamma, a social sorority, Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity, Admission Cole-ition and the Herriott Hall Executive Council as our Treasurer and a floor representative. My involvement has allowed me to become much more in-tune with the needs and desires of students of all different interests and backgrounds on our campus. While I certainly do not hold a large amount of positions within these organizations, I know that my dedication, drive and general desire to make our campus the best it possibly can be will assist me in being an effective representative, planner and communicator. Within these organizations, I have learned the importance of teamwork and communication as well as what it means to have an open-door policy to listen to the needs and desires of our campus community. I do understand that while many of my experiences do not have direct translation to what a senator does, the skills are certainly transferable and will assist me in being the best senator that I can be.

As a Senator-At-Large, you will chair a senate committee. What experiences and skills will you bring to the table that will help that committee and its members be successful in serving the student body?

I feel that my organization skills, communication skills and teamwork skills will come exceptionally in handy with this position. I pride myself on being an exceptionally accessible person and I place a heavy emphasis on the importance of transparent and open discussion. As a chair of a committee, I would encourage this same behavior by committee members. I also place value in exploring all options and thoroughly reviewing the consequences – negative and positive – to the different courses of action. I would bring this to the table with me and would hope to consult students, student organizations, and other student leaders when making decisions for our campus community.

What’s your favorite part of the Drake Relays?

I have not experienced a Drake Relays yet, but I am really looking forward to all of the events that surround the occasion itself. I am excited to see some of the Track and Field events and to attend the Relays Concert!

The Times-Delphic made minor edits to these responses for clarity and style.