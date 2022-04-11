Update: Graciela Breton-Solano says she has won the Equity and Inclusion senator position through UNITY, Areli Herrera has decided to withdraw from the race for Equity and Inclusion Senator and Michael Mitchell has emailed the election commission to withdraw from the SJMC Senator race.

Campaigning has begun for the general election for the 2022-2023 Drake University Student Senate. Voting will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 14 on MyDrake and close at 8 p.m. on April 15. The Times-Delphic will moderate a candidate forum on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. The Times-Delphic has sent questions to candidates and expects to publish their responses by Wednesday morning.

Senator-at-Large (6 positions available)

After the election, Senators-at-Large will each take up one of the following senate positions: Academic Affairs, Civic Engagement, Community Outreach, Facilities and Technology, Health and Safety or University Services. Each senator chairs a corresponding committee and has distinct responsibilities related to the above aspects of Drake. Each Senator-at-Large holds at least one office hour each week.

Daja Lucas Alisha Lonon Alex Frank Grant Morgan Breckyn Lyons Andrew Klinke Aaron Khan-Gumm

Equity and Inclusion Senator

Equity and Inclusion Senators serve as the co-chairs of UNITY Roundtable. UNITY carries out the election of one of these senators, while the student body elects the other.

The Equity and Inclusion Senator is responsible for “[seeking] to maintain a voice and vote of diversity on the floor of the Student Senate” and advocating for “awareness and education” of equity and inclusion issues, according to senate bylaws. They also “[act] as a liaison” between the President’s Panel and UNITY Roundtable and hold a minimum of one office hour each week.

Mylo Bissell

Academic Senators

An Academic Senator meets with the dean, assistant or associate dean, or director of the college they represent at least once a month, according to senate bylaws. They must have declared a major in the college they represent. Academic Senators are called to “serve to further the needs and interests” of the students of their respective colleges and are required to hold at least one office hour each week.

School of Journalism and Mass Communication Senator

Gannon Henry Julia Cash

College of Business and Public Administration Senator

Melissa Moxon

College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Senator

Kitri Reimer Stacia Humphrey

College of Arts and Sciences Senator

Tiffany Lopez

School of Education Senator