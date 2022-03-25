On Thursday, March 24, the Drake Student Activities Board (SAB) revealed that the theme for the 2022 Relays is “Glow Together” at their annual Blitz Day event.

“The idea of doing something with lights or neon came up pretty early on,” said Anna George, one of the SAB Relays co-chairs. “We wanted to do something that promoted people coming back together after everything with COVID.”

Director of the Drake Relays and associate athletic director Blake Boldon also spoke at the event, highlighting the prestige of the Drake Relays and echoing George’s sentiments.

“I’m really excited to see Relays kick off in such a strong way with Blitz Day,” Boldon said. “This is my fifth time at a Blitz Day and it’s the best Blitz Day I’ve seen. I’m hoping this is a trend, that everything we do is right back on track and doing it bigger and better than ever before.”

The SAB Relays chairs also announced the official schedule of Relays activities, including new events such as the Drake Road Races Stationary Parade and a foam pit party. View the full schedule of events below:

Friday, April 22 Street Painting 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Background painting 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sketching and painting 3 p.m. Paint fight Saturday, April 23 Paint it Black with Coalition of Black Students 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24 Drake Road Races Stationary Parade 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 25 Tie Dye Relays Shirts on Helmick Commons 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beautiful Bulldog Contest 5 p.m. Rescue Fair 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beautiful Bulldog Pageant Light up the Night Charity Run around the Bulldog Mile 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 Grand Blue Mile 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 Relays Carnival 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free Movie Wednesday on Helmick Commons 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28 Sand Volleyball Tournament 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Foam Pit Party 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, April 29 Drake Relays Concert on Forest Avenue 9:15 p.m. Artist to be announced





The Drake Relays track and field events will take place Wednesday, April 27 through Saturday, April 30. View the schedule for the track and field events here.