Drake men’s tennis got their first win of the season against Utah State on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Bulldogs traveled to Logan, Utah to compete against a couple of schools. They first competed against Utah State, followed by playing Utah and then finishing their weekend off against Montana State.

In the match against the Utah State Aggies, the Bulldogs had close matches on all three courts for doubles. At doubles one, sophomore Jeremy Schifris and junior Oliver Johansson had a close set, but were able to get the match, winning it 6-4.

The doubles two team consisting of redshirt sophomore Matija Matic and redshirt junior Evan Fragistas also had a close set, but were able to finish it in a 6-4 victory.

“I think everyone came out with fire this match, we were looking for a win after our past matches,” Matic said about the team’s performance against Utah State. “I’m glad that we were able to get the dub today.”

Doubles three team had junior Reid Jarvis and junior Matt Clegg. They lost their set in a hard-fought battle, but fell 4-6 to the Aggies.

Singles one was played by Schifris who had a close first set, but lost 7-6 with the tiebreaker score 7-5. Schifris continued to fight in the second set, but lost 4-6.

At singles two Johansson also had a close match. Johansson won the first set 6-4, and then fell short in the second set losing it 6-4. Johansson also lost the third set 6-1.

Matic played in the singles three slot for the Bulldogs, and got a quick win for them. He won the first set 6-2 and then won the second set 6-3 to get a singles point for the team. Single four was also a close match, Jarvis battled through the first set to win 7-6 with the tiebreaker score as 7-3. Jarvis lost the second set 1-6 and lost the third set 4-6.

Fragistas got another point for the Bulldogs at the singles five slot. Fragistas won the first set 6-3. He then had a close second set falling short and losing it 3-6. He came back to win the third set, 6-3. Fragistas got another point for the Bulldogs.

Sophomore Markus Bolin was at the singles six slot. He lost the first set 0-6, but then bounced back to win his second set, 7-6. The tiebreaker match went 7-2 in favor of Bolin. Heading into the third set Bolin won 6-4 helping Drake clinch the match and winning a fourth point.

“I went out there today ready to fight for a point for Drake, I’m really grateful that we were able to get a win as a team today,” Bolin said.

Following this match against Utah State, the Bulldogs lost to Utah, 0-4, and Montana State, 3-4 on Sunday, Feb. 20. After this double header the men’s tennis team came home. The Bulldogs secured big wins against NO. 44 Western Michigan, 4-3, on Friday, Feb. 25 and NO. 55 Wichita State, 4-3, Sunday 27.

Drake next plays Northern Illinois at the Roger Knapp Center on Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m.