The holidays are just around the corner, with Christmas only a month away, which means it’s the perfect time to add new songs to your holiday playlist.

Last Christmas by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is the first person on our minds with music recently, especially after her re-recordings of Red (Taylor’s Version) just came out on Nov. 12. This is the perfect time to add one of the most loved Christmas songs by this musical genius to your playlist.

Hallelujah by Penatonix

This holiday song is personally one of my favorites — just the way this chorus of people comes together to sing this. It might be a religious song to many people, but this song perfectly captures the winter season around us.

Mistletoe by Justin Bieber

This can just bring you back to your younger self being in love with Just Bieber — that’s what this song does for many people. This song is all about kissing someone underneath the mistletoe, and who wouldn’t want to do that with one of their favorite musical artists?

Like It’s Christmas by The Jonas Brothers

I know I wasn’t the only one who loved The Jonas Brothers, and this song is the perfect song for your Christmas playlist. It has such a cheery vibe and makes you want to dance around the room.

You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch by Tyler, The Creator

This song was redone for the “Grinch” movie that came out in 2018 and is the perfect remix of this song. It has the perfect mix of hip-hop with one of your favorite childhood movies. Plus, it’s a short one as well, perfect for when you don’t want a super long song.

Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande

I swear anything that Ariana Grande puts out is so catchy, and this song is one of them. This song makes me want to start dancing and just wait for the snow to start falling. It is one of those perfect Christmas songs for any day of the holiday season.

All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

I know that we all have seen the Mariah Carey memes with her Christmas music, which are entertaining. But we all must admit that her songs are good and embody the spirit of Christmas. So, why not just add it to your playlist?

Jingle Bell Rock by Daryl Hall and John Oates

This song was sung in probably every elementary Christmas program, and that’s a great reason to add this to your playlist. It will bring you back to those memories of Christmas as a child and all the fun you had in those moments.

Sleigh Ride by Idina Menzel

She was the perfect Elsa in Frozen, and this is just another excuse to add her voice to your holiday playlist. This song is all about going on sleigh rides with those you love and adds those vibes to your playlist.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Sam Smith

Sam Smith’s voice on this song is seriously angelic at points and is something we all should listen to during this season. It puts you in that Christmas mood and is so soothing during the craziness of this season.

These are just 10 songs to add to your holiday playlist, some known and others not so much. But these are only 10 of the hundreds you could find, so go out there and find some holiday songs for your playlist.