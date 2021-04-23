The Drake Relays will be happening this year amongst the pandemic and Sarah Herring and Amber Billings are creating the student-centered events.

The Relays, one of the most anticipated events of the spring semester, is set to begin April 22. With the Relay events also comes a multitude of student events planned by the university. Junior Political Science major Sarah Herring and Senior Biochemistry major Amber Billings are at the head table of the planning for these events.

Herring and Billing are the Relays Co-Chairs on the Student-Activities Board. Some of their biggest responsibility is to plan the student events that take place over the week but this year, the two had to also consider the COVID-19 protocols put on by the University.

“When planning for events we had to keep in mind room size for booking events to optimize the amount of space we would need for social distancing, having an online event to include virtual students, and weather permitting having as many events outside as possible,” said Herring.

She also added that every student, regardless of vaccination, will be required to wear a mask to the event.

“From the SAB side of things, we are trying our best to incorporate both in-person students as well as virtual students,” Herring said.

The Relays’ theme is “Fast Forward”, which originally came from Billings’ mom.

“She threw out this idea and then I fell in love with it and brought it to Sarah,” Billings said.

The theme was inspired by the pandemic and the eagerness to move past it.

“This was inspired by looking into the future of Drake Relays and overall longing to fast forward past the pandemic into better days,” said Herring.

Herring said the most anticipated event of Relays is the Beautiful Bulldog Contest. The contest revolves around local Des Moines resident’s entering their bulldogs into a beauty contest with runway looks and talent sections. This event is loved by students, alumni and faculty alike.

Other events that students look forward to including Bingo (April 14), Street Painting (April 12-16), #Paintitblack Event (April 17), Glow Hip Hop (April 19), the Carnival (April 22) and so much more.

For more information visit the official Relays Packet and follow Drake SAB on Instagram and Facebook. Events began on April 12.