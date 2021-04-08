Mikayla Simpson

Candidate for Vice President of Student Organizations

What year are you at Drake? Junior

What are you studying? Marketing

Why are you running for Student Senate?

I genuinely believe that there are many issues on campus that have the ability to be fixed. The difficulty in solving these issues isn’t a lack of solutions, it is a lack of effort from the people responsible for putting in the work required to come to a fix. New, innovative and alternative ideas that are willing to be tried and tested are able to bring resolutions to campus that benefit the greater good. In order to do this, we need people who are willing to put in the work after elections pass. This requires passion, motivation and a willingness to dedicate time, which is something that I hold very strongly. I believe that through group effort, we can reform the student government to commit the time and effort to create strategic solutions. Before launching my campaign, I already had come up with strategies to accomplish all of the concepts I am running on. Everything is fully supported, and I genuinely want to help implement these ideas into the school to make it a better place for all students. Whether I am elected or not, I hope that these solutions and programs I have conceptualized are incorporated into the functioning of the school.

What do you want to accomplish in your position if elected?

As a marketing major, I know that attention span is low, so I would like to highlight my main goals in my position if elected, which I will elaborate on further below.

More student body involvement and input in decisions through bi-weekly polling, input at student senate meetings

Prioritization of mental health by reallocating funds to mental health program at no additional cost to students

Transparency and input of Student Activity Fee

SAFELY integrating on campus activities

Protecting free speech, no matter what view from, and creating new, unbiased code for club procedures.

The once a year student senate elections simply don’t provide enough knowledge to represent all students’ wishes. As issues arise and the student senate and administration makes decisions, it is important we are taking into consideration the interests of all students, not only the 18 voting members of the student senate. The student senate needs to hold bi-weekly polls accessible to the entire student body, and offer designated time slots during each meeting for students to present any input they may have. The student senate should refrain from making any votes until after consideration of all of the feedback to consistently assure we are representing the wishes of the entire population.

Due to social distancing, online classes and limited interaction as a result of the pandemic, mental health is at an all time low. The University’s focus has been solely on the spread of the virus and they have neglected the importance of focusing on the mental health of students as well. Depression, anxiety and suicide rates are at all time highs. In fact, one in four young adults have struggled with suicidal thoughts since the outbreak of the pandemic. Peers of mine struggling with mental health have informed me of waiting as much as a month for an initial appointment with a therapist, and a minimum of two weeks in between visits. Had my friends been in serious condition, they could have easily ended up among the 47,511 people who died by suicide in 2020. The University needs to address the mental health crisis in a timely manner.

The student activity fee for Drake is currently $89 per student per semester, which comes out to $525,812 per year for undergraduate students. But with the current pandemic going on, and the campus activities not taking place, where is all that money going to?

In the student senate, I want to combine the issue of wasted student activity fees and poor mental healthcare to come together and provide an overall benefit. One of the reasons the student activity fee is not being utilized is because of COVID, and mental health is also at a decline because of COVID. Rather than watch the funds leak away, I want to relocate those funds. Directly from a Broadlawns employee, the program Drake has set up with them for mental health is extremely underfunded and suffering. We need to start letting the students have access to the exact budget for the activity fee that is coming out of their pocket, but also reallocate the money to directly fund the mental health program on campus to ensure student support is focused in all areas, not only academic.

Regardless of religion, age, political view, sexual orientation, ANYTHING, students have the right to express themselves on campus. Of course, as long as they are in compliance with the Drake code of conduct to protect other students. Whether a student wants to invite a speaker educating communism, argue for anarchism in class, or stage a event raising money for planned parenthood, and attempting to destigmatize abortion, I am in support of it, and I will stand up for their right to do so. As VP of student orgs, I would dedicate a portion of my personal time every week so that I could have the opportunity to speak with any club/organization so that they can communicate any concerns or issues they have with me. Talking directly to people and having a schedule that gives them the designated permission to do so helps the student body government keep in line with what is wanted by the entire student body.

Where do you see the most need for change on Drake’s campus?

I see a lot of areas that need change on Drake’s campus, but where I see the need most is between the students and the authoritative figures. Both the Student Senate and the administration need to heavily improve their communication with the student body. Yes, many of the issues Drake is currently facing seem too complex to be fixed by simply improving communication with authority. But working on this area is the stepping stone we all need to take in order to express the needs of the students to the authority figures so that issues can be acknowledged, understood, and in turn, fixed.

Hubbell or Quad? Quad definitely if it is sunny!

Griff or Griff II? Griff and I’m really sad it was decided he was “too old.”