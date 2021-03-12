After a second 7-0 win against the University of Nebraska Omaha on Friday, Feb. 26, Drake Women’s Tennis competed against Grand Canyon University at 10:00 a.m on Saturday, Feb. 28. Drake earned a doubles point right away. Doubles One featured seniors Maria Tatarnikova and Liza Petushkova, who won their set 6-0. Doubles Three included first-year Darinka Stepan and Ines Stephani, who won their match 6-1. Stepan and Stephani clinched a doubles point, starting the team off with a 1-0 lead heading into singles. Stephani was the first Bulldog to win her singles match. Stephani played singles four and won her match 6-2, 6-1, bringing the Bulldogs up to 2-1. “I think I played well this match and throughout the whole weekend,” Stephani said. “I really enjoyed being able to have two matches at home this weekend.” Stephani’s undefeated record for home matches continues in both singles and doubles. At Singles One, Petushkova won her singles match 6-3, 6-3, bringing Drake’s lead to 3-1. “Being able to win both singles and doubles today was great,” Petushkova said. “I’m glad that I was able to help contribute to the team’s win today.” The Bulldogs lost some tight matches on courts three and six. Unfortunately, due to an injury from one of the players Drake had to pull out from a match. The team’s final score was 4-3, resulting in a home record of 4-1 and overall record as 4-3. Fourth-year player Megan Webb felt positive about the results. “I’m really happy with how the team did this past weekend,” Webb said. “Being able to win 7-0 in our match on Friday and then coming back on Sunday morning to get another win was awesome. I’m really looking forward to using this momentum in all of our future matches.” So far this season, Drake Women’s Tennis has won five straight doubles points at home. “Winning the doubles point is really important in the dual matches, being able to go into singles with one point helps momentum,” Tatarnikova said. “Personally, I really enjoy playing doubles, the energy is great, and everyone is so competitive since both teams want that point.” Junior Kelsey Neville loves competing on-campus. “Being at home is definitely a great feeling,” Neville said. “I love being able to compete on our home courts and take down lots of other schools.” Drake Women’s Tennis also competed against Iowa State University on March 6, losing 1-6. They will play at University of Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. next Friday, March 12. For live score updates, visit godrakebulldogs.com or follow @drakewtennis on Instagram.