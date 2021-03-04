On Feb. 20, popular Minecraft streamer RanbooLive held a charity live event called a “subathon” to raise money for the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization for LGBT youth. Ranboo, informally known as “Ranboo my Beloved” by his viewers, is an anonymous content creator who began his career five months ago. A minor, Ranboo dons dark glasses and a black and white facemask during his streams. He quickly gained a following and was offered a spot on Dream SMP, a survival multiplayer Minecraft roleplay server created by popular Youtuber Dream. Since joining, Ranboo has become a fan favorite thanks to his acting skills, morally ambiguous character and surprisingly – the comforting atmosphere surrounding his streams. Ranboo is particularly popular with LGBTQ+ youth. Already the third most subscribed to channel on Twitch, Ranboo decided that he wanted to reach No. 1. He scheduled the event for Feb. 20 and decided to donate all the money to the Trevor Project. That night, Ranboo went live with a blanket in his lap. He reached his goal in a mere 30 minutes but continued to stream for eleven hours, earning over $100,000. His large LGBTQ+ fanbase wasn’t the only reason Ranboo chose to donate the proceeds to the Trevor Project. He also made the donation to honor his late cousin, who took her own life after struggling to come to terms with her sexuailty. “If you’re having any struggles or anything, please use this resource,” Ranboo said during a tearful moment on his stream. “Thank you so much for allowing me to do this and everything. Because that means that I am able to help way more people.” What Ranboo may not know is the fact that his donations will be able to help specific people in specific places – like the LGBTQ+ community at Drake University. Ranboo’s donation to the Trevor Project will help the organization support LGBTQ+ youth all over the country, including students here at Drake. First-year student Kate Desmond said she has struggled with her sexuality since she was little. “It took me a while to accept the fact that I was a lesbian because I never saw positive representation of lesbians anywhere,” Desmond said. “Even though I am comfortable liking girls, and my family accepts me, there’s a sense of disconnections from my identity because it’s hard for me to see being gay for my entire life as an option.” Claire Mintus, another Drake student that identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, has never personally used the Trevor Project’s resources, but she had many positive things to say about the services they provide. “The Trevor Project raises awareness of different gender identities and promotes inclusivity and kindness towards all people,” Mintus said. “The organization provides financial assistance and emotional support to those who seek help in coming out. It’s an incredible organization and it’s great at helping those in troublesome situations.” An anonymous Drake student has also had experiences with the Trevor Project. “I was raised in an incredibly sheltered and religious household, so stepping into my sexuality and gender identity was definitely scary. I’ve used the Trevor Project as a place for me to get more comfortable with myself and it played a huge hand in making me feel better about who I am.” Ranboo’s decision to donate the money earned from new subscriptions to the Trevor Project turned a bid for more subscribers into a force for good. For more, visit twitch.tv/ranboolive.