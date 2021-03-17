Drake men’s and women’s track and fields wrapped up their indoor season by competing at the Missouri valley conference indoor championships at the University of Northern Iowa. Drake’s season started in January with a few competitions, and this past weekend was their final event of the season. The event was over the span of three days with the men and women competing at different times of the day due to covid precautions. This event was the first event where they were allowed to have fans. The event allowed up to 15 percent of the normal capacity for fans. The event was also broadcasted on ESPN 3. There were quite a few Bulldogs that brought home some individual titles. Isaac Basten got first place in the Mens 5200, Basten’s time for this event was 15:31.29. Yinka Mary Ajayi won the Women’s 400 with a time of 55.66. Adam Fog came in first place in the Men 3000. Fog ran the 3000 in 8:06.09. Fog will also be advancing to the NCAA indoor championships. The indoor championship will be held at the University of Arkansa. Prior to this event Fog broke the school record for the 1 mile. Cloud Masibhera can in first place for the Men Triple Jump with a distance of 15.16m. The Men’s track and field team got 4th place overall as a team. The Women got 8th place overall. The Bulldogs now have a few weeks of training, before the season begins. The team that came in first place overall for the Men was University of Northern Iowa. The Women’s team that won first place overall was Illinois State University. Due to Covid their spring season was not as long as it should have been resulting in an extra year of eligibility for the runners for indoor season. Freshman Dyer Jarabek competed in his first indoor championship this weekend and had a great experience, “It was great to compete again and be together as one team. Honestly, I think it was a great experience overall, there was a lot to learn for this season. I can’t wait for the outdoor season to begin.” Bria Rhodes also competed in the indoor championships for the first time in her collegiate career, according to Rhodes she believes that the 4 x 4 was the best event that she ran at the championships, “I felt like this was a great first experience to be able to see how people compete at a higher level, running alongside my teammates was great, it’s an amazing feeling to be surrounded that people who are so supportive. I am looking forward to competing in the outdoor season. I’m ready to use the moments that we built up from this season into this upcoming outdoor season.” The Bulldogs have quite a few meets planned for the spring season. So far Drake will be competing in 4 events and then their outdoor championships. Three of those events will be here on Campus, while the other events are away.