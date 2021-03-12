Drake men’s tennis won a dual home match against Illinois State on Feb. 28 with a score of 5-2.

Prior to this match, the Bulldogs lost two close dual matches, both 3-4. One of the matches was against Utah University and the other against Northern Illinois.

Starting off, Drake’s line up for doubles included redshirt first-year Olivier Johansson and first-year Benedek Herman at Doubles One along with redshirt first-year Matija Matic and first-year Markus Bolin at Doubles Two. Also featured were redshirt sophomore Evan Fragistas and redshirt junior Freddie Powell on Doubles Three. Doubles One won 7-5, Doubles Two won 6-1 and Doubles Three won 7-5.

Doubles Two was the first doubles team to finish. Then Doubles One clinched another point, bringing the Bulldog’s score up to 1-0 heading into singles.

Johansson was the first to get another point for the Bulldogs at Singles One. Johansson won his match 6-4, 6-3. Next Fragistas won his match 6-1, 6-0 bringing the Bulldog’s total score to 3-0. Fragistas played Singles Three. Bolin won Singles Five 6-3, 6-1, clinching a total score of 4-0.

“Overall, the match went well, I felt like I was able to find my form,” Bolin said. “It was interesting to be able to play someone that I know from my home country, Sweden. I’m glad I was able to get the job done and get a win for my team as well as clinching the match.”

After a tough fight, Matic lost his match 6-3, 6-0. Powell had a tough three-setter at Singles Six after losing the first set 2-6. Powell came back to win the second set 6-4. Since the match was already clinched, the Bulldogs had to play a tie-break instead of a full third set. Unfortunately, Powell lost the tiebreaker 5-10.

After a battle at Singles Two, Herman pulled a win. After losing the first match 6-7 (4), Herman came back to win the second set 6-0 as well as the tiebreaker 10-8.

“After a tough first set I was able to figure out how to play my opponent,” Herman said. “I made a couple of adjustments in the second set that allowed me to win the second set 6-0. I used that moment to help me with the tie-breaker as well.”

“It was great to see the boys out there. There was a lot of fight, and competitive spirit across all of the courts. I am really looking forward to the upcoming matches that we will have,” said first-year men’s tennis player Gaberial Sardo.

Men’s Tennis lost 0-7 to Western Michigan in Kalamazoo on March 6. On March 7, the Bulldogs lost 3-4 against Depaul in Chicago, Illinois. For more information on upcoming matches, visit godrakebulldogs.com.