Drake Women’s tennis does it again, another 7-0 win for the Bulldogs! This past weekend Drake Women’s tennis played again at home against the University of Nebraska Omaha. The Bulldogs had their first night match of the season – heading into this match, the Bulldogs were 2-3. The Bulldogs had yet another quick start to the match with winning the doubles point. First doubles with Seniors Maria Tatarnikova and Liza Petushkova won their set 6-3. Third doubles with Ines Stephani and her partner won their match 7-6. “It was great to keep fighting through the match and end up winning it and clinching the doubles point for the team!” Stephani said. The freshman clinched the doubles point, allowing the Bulldogs to go up 1-0. After doubles, Ines Stephani at fourth singles was the first Bulldog to win a singles match for the team, followed by another win, helping Drake get a 2-0 lead in the match. Stephani is currently undefeated in singles and doubles matches for all of the matches that she has played here at home. “I love being able to play here at home, the atmosphere is great. Being able to compete and help the team win is a great feeling, I can’t wait for more opportunities in our upcoming matches,” Stephani said. Petushkova got another singles win at first singles. Petushkova won her match 6-2,6-3, allowing the bulldogs to have a 3-0 lead against Nebraska Omaha. Petushkova was proud of herself and her team, “Winning another singles and doubles match as well as a team match at home is great! I thought the whole team competed well and fought for every point.” At third singles, Tatarnikova won her match in a tough three setter. After losing the first set 5-7, Tatarnikova fights back to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-1. Tatarnikova explained her thoughts on her match, “I had a rough start in the first set, although I am really happy that I was able to bounce back and get the next two sets, allowing myself the chance to help the team get another singles win,” She said. Senior Megan Webb also had a three set match this past weekend. Webb won the first set 6-0, then lost a close second set 3-6, and battled in the third set to get 7-5. Webb explained her thoughts on her match and was nothing but positive, “I really enjoyed being on the court and competing today, I loved being able to help the team get a 7-0 win!” Finally, Junior Daria Walczak had a three-set match, 6-1,6-7,6-1. This was the second 7-0 win for the Drake Bulldogs, “Being able to win two matches in a row 7-0 is really great, I can’t wait to be able to compete again this weekend and try to get another wim,” Walczak said. The Next match for Drake Women’s Tennis is against Grand Canyon State University, Sunday at 10 am.