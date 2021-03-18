Drake University Class of ‘20 alum Morgan Stutzman is thankful Drake encouraged him to be a leader and prepared him for the future. Stutzman grew up in Johnston, Iowa. Upon graduating from Johnston High School, he made the decision to become a Bulldog. “I liked the culture around Drake,” Stutzman said. “I wanted that small school feel while still having sports, Greek life and everything in between.” Stutzman kept himself busy, participating in many activities on campus. He worked in the Admissions Office, participated in the Adams Academy Leadership programs, and was heavily involved with his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. Stutzman held many leadership positions, including chapter president. “One of my favorite memories while at Drake has to be bid day with fraternity life or studying abroad in New Zealand for one of my J-term trips,” Stutzman said. Stutzman took full advantage of Drake’s study abroad program by participating in all four of his J-terms and spending a semester abroad. “I did a semester abroad in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and I did J-terms to Lead at Sea in the Bahamas, New Zealand and to Israel and Jordan,” Stuzman said. Stutzman feels that the leadership positions he held throughout his time at Drake helped to prepare him for the working world. “With the activities around Drake and a lot of my marketing classes, I was really prepared for the opportunities post-grad,” Stutzman said. After graduating with degrees in both data analytics and marketing, along with a concentration in leadership, Stutzman began the process of finding a job. After spending summer 2019 working as an intern for Trinchero Family Estates, Stutzman had the opportunity to interview with the company once again–this time for a full-time position as Assistant Brand Marketing Manager for Sutter Home Wines. He nailed it, and began working in the position in Sept. 2020. “I manage our Sutter Home brand, which is our biggest brand,” Stutzman said. “We do about ten million cases a year and there is always a lot of wine to be drunk.” Stutzman works with their data analytics and brand marketing, everything from Sutter Homes’ advertisements to their social media. Stutzman encourages current and future Drake students to build their networks while in college. “Build your connections while you’re in college, with both your peers and your professors and outside of Drake,” Stutzman said. “Post-grad, it’s really who you know and not what you know so really work the phones and get face time with people.”