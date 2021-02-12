Drake Women’s Tennis has two more players that will be joining the team in the fall of 2025. Both Jyun Yi Lee and Mille Haagensen will be freshmen on the women’s tennis team.

Lee is from Taiwan, an island country in Asia. She started playing tennis when she was six years old and plans to major in psychology.

Lee’s interest in attending Drake began after a Tiwanese coach put her in touch with several university coaches, including head coach Mai-ly Tran.

“…I am excited to be able to become a better player,” Lee said. “I am also looking forward to playing in a competitive environment with my team while getting a college education that can help me grow as a person.”

Haagensen–who is from Oslo, the capital of Norway–has been playing tennis for 13 years and is excited to play at the Division 1 level. In addition to developing her game, Haagensen is looking forward to immersing herself in American culture.

“I’m looking forward to the tennis season and competing with the girls on the team,” Haagensen said. “[and] getting to meet a lot of new people and experiencing a different land and culture.”

Haagensen, who plans to major in business administration, became interested in attending Drake after Head coach Tran reached out to Haagensen’s agent.

“I knew that I wanted to play college tennis, and I considered different schools,” Haagensen said. “What made me choose Drake is because it seems like a great academic school located near a city that looks nice. Of course, the fact that the school has a great tennis team played an important role.”

Haagensen is excited to officially be a Bulldog.

“I’m really excited to come to Des Moines and be a Bulldog, I have been to the states before, but I can’t wait to get there again!”