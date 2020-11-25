This past weekend, men’s and women’s tennis competed in another ITA Lifetime circuit event at Lifetime Fitness. Players who participated include senior Megan Webb, junior Kelsey Neville. sophomore Kendall Hunt, junior Reed Jarvis and junior Finley Hall.

Both men’s and women’s assistant coaches played in the tournament. Hunt was able to get a match under her belt after a tough three-set match. Neville also won her match 6-2 and 6-2.

“It was great to get out and compete once last time this fall season,” Hunt said. “It was not my best tennis, but I greatly appreciated the opportunity to play as well as cheer on my teammates one last time for our fall season.”

This was the first time Webb had competed in one of the ITA events at Lifetime this fall, and she made her way to the finals of the tournament after saving a match point in her semi-finals match. Webb advanced to the finals after 2-6, 6-3 and 11-9 win. In the finals she played assistant coach Kristina Lott.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to get out and compete one last time before our fall season ended,” Webb said. “It was great to end off on a high note. I’m looking forward to bringing this momentum into the spring season.”

Lott competed in the tournament for the first time and won the tournament, beating Webb 6-0 and 6-1.

From the men’s side, Jarvis won two matches before withdrawing from the tournament due to an injury. Assistant coach and Drake alumnus Ben Lott has competed in and won four other tournaments leading up to this event, where he successfully captured yet another title. Ben Lott has a total of five titles from the ITA Lifetime circuits creating a winning streak of 21 matches. He had to battle through a tough three setter in order to get the title.

“It was really fun to play in the same tournament together, and an even bigger bonus to win together on the last day” Kristina Lott said. “We are happy to bring home the W for the Bulldogs!”

Though this was the last tournament that the Bulldogs were able to compete in this fall season, everyone is eager to get back on the court again in January for the spring season.