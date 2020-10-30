That’s right you should start a business as our world’s economy is falling apart. I want to inform you that you can be productive during this uncertain time and for me that’s been forming my online dance studio. I love dance, I was born with a creative gene in my body. When I was younger, I wanted to be a professional dancer until your Nigerian parents tell you. No! You can’t do that. Granted, dance is something I love to do and want to continue pursuing, no matter how small the contribution. There is such a value in the arts with humanity low-key falling apart; we are kind of living in a semi-dystopian society so we need to dance more than ever.

For the past few months I’ve been grinding and building this platform called Fearless Dance. I will be discussing my process in creating my business; financial, advertising, branding, and how I worked on creating choreography for my classes. I know I’m not Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. But I had a passion. I had a drive, so now I run a small business.

The process of starting a business is not all the hype that it is cracked up to be? I hate to break it to you, but unless your name starts with a D and ends in onald J. Trump, no one will give a small loan of a million dollars to start up your venture. So before you put your whole life savings into this business, here are a few questions to ask yourself. What are your ideas? What is your target audience? How are your finances looking? How can you manage your time between work and school? So my vision board started in my bullet journal, drawing out the sequences of my first dance. I then started researching other choreographers and their styles to find something unique to bring to the table. You don’t want to remain stagnant in your idea; keep them free-flowing.

Meanwhile, I started my first budget for equipment because if monopoly taught me anything as a child, families will be torn apart from this game, and losing money is bad. Calculate the materials like dance shoes, dancewear, costumes, website subscriptions, and many more factors depending on your service. For me, my cost totaled to about $160 for equipment and $12.99 for the website per month, so the investment rate wasn’t too high for me, and you shouldn’t start any other way. Keeping your company small and starting small will ensure stable growth and find what your aesthetic may be. Once I figured out my costs, it is now time for me to start moving, and by moving, I mean dancing. Actually, physically doing the steps was not a walk in the park. So have a test trial of your product before putting it on display. I ran the piece a couple times and made adjustments as necessary. Now it’s time to advertise your product; In this case judging a book by its cover does matter and it does happen. I’ve been using my Instagram, but you should make a different social media account more successful than I am. This will keep your personal and business inquiries separate. For example, I would write Fearless Dance at the top and then have my email at the bottom of the Instagram page. Your social media platform should be dependent on your target audience. Since my audience is mostly children/teenagers, I want it to be easily accessible to them. This will further develop your skills and have a face to the name of your brand. Lastly, enjoy the process. It may be hard. You may get 4 hours of sleep one night like me. In the end, you’ll find that you developed skills you wouldn’t be able to know anywhere else and make that coin too.