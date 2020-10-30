Men’s golf recently played in the Zach Johnson Invitational, this was a two day tournament hosted by Drake at Glen Oaks Country Club. The country club’s course has a total of 18 holes and can be a little tricky due to their sloping hills and grass levels. Six of the men competed in the tournament and put up some great results against Missouri State, Indiana Hills CC, Iowa Western, Omaha, Central College, Iowa State and multiple individual players.

Men’s golf played 36 holes on the first day, and then 18 holes the second day for 54 holes total. As a team, Drake won by 5 strokes, which is the first time the men’s team has captured the title for the school. Missouri State came in second, Indian Hills CC took third, Iowa’s Western CC placed fourth, Omaha took fifth place and Central College came last in the tournament.

Drake senior Tim Lim placed second in the tournament and said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m just glad that we had the opportunity to compete this fall,” Lim said. “Although it felt a little different with COVID, we still had the same preparation and mindset for the tournament, which ultimately led to our team’s success.”

Junior Shayne Patel tied for 9th place with 14 over par, sophomore Will Ellegard tied for 20th with 20 over par, junior Lucas Scherf tied for 22nd place with a par of 23, sophomore Nick Pittman tied for 31st place with 28 over par and senior Kyle Macdonald tied for 38th place.

Women’s golf went to the tournament to show their support for their fellow teammates. First-year Aayushi Sarkar was in attendance and enjoyed supporting the team.

“It was great to see the guys had the opportunity to compete again and had some great results, it was awesome to be out supporting them,” Sarkar said. “The team and I are looking forward to competing again.”

The men on the team are ready to get back out on the course for some more action and the opportunity to have great results once again.

“I’m really excited for the next time that we get to get out and play again,” Lim said.