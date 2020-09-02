With new protocols in place regarding COVID-19 at Drake University, social fraternities and sororities have adapted to the new environment. In accordance with health and safety guidelines, Drake Fraternity and Sorority Life plans to conduct fall recruitment virtually from Sept. 2-7.

The Panhellenic Council and the Interfraternity Council recently released updated FSL Community Guidelines to say the guidelines were “created to best equip our members with the ability to actively protect the health of all Drake students, faculty and staff.”

The policies instruct members on protocols relating to COVID-19, as well as encourage members to self-monitor symptoms and consider other safety concerns.

Signe Mattson, Vice President of Recruitment on the Panhellenic Council, said the council believes that no one should miss the chance to join a sisterhood and wants to provide incoming first-years with an authentic Drake experience.

“The Fraternity and Sorority Life community will continue to offer the same opportunities: friendship, academic support, personal growth and leadership opportunities,” Mattson said.

Alex Fischer, Vice President of Recruitment on the Interfraternity Council, said the council has focused on using technology to show each potential new member, or PNM, the houses.

“To make PNMs feel safe and welcome, we are working hard to give them a lot of contact with houses while also maintaining proper social distancing protocol,” Fischer said.

Sarah Ball, Vice President of Health and Inclusion on the Panhellenic Council, said the council worked hard to ensure the potential new members felt welcomed and safe during recruitment.

Ball has been talking to each sorority chapter about inclusion and health during the pandemic to prepare for online recruitment.

“The [Panhellenic] Recruitment Team has been planning and working for recruitment week since early in the spring, so they have been working hard to ensure that this recruitment week runs smoothly,” Ball said.

Theta Chi is one of the social fraternities following the Interfraternity Council’s safety protocols.

Tom Wrigley, the President of Theta Chi at Drake, said the chapter has focused on utilizing technology to connect to PNMs and hope to get to talk to them safely on a personal level, even with the difficulties of technology.

“Looking at these difficulties, we have expanded on our recruitment process and have found ways in which we can better ensure that potential new members end up at the right house for them,” Wrigley said.

All of the houses tried to keep recruitment as normal as possible with COVID, focusing on safe activities for members and PNMs.

Sophie Christensen, the Director of Primary Recruitment at Alpha Delta Pi, planned a virtual spirit week to promote connectivity and fun among members and PNMs.

“Being a part of the FSL community at Drake has been one of the best parts of my time here,” said Christensen. “I hope to help people going through recruitment find their homes just as I found mine.”