Statement in solidarity from Times-Delphic staff

Bulldogs and Times-Delphic readers,



The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 is emblematic of a larger issue in this country. The perpetuation of violence against marginalized and minority communities has occurred for far too long.



It is not enough to offer platitudes. There is a need for instrumental and structural change. Protests across the country highlight trials and struggles but also the triumphs of people coming together. A diverse group of people saying no to injustice grants hope to the future of our nation.



As journalists, we have a responsibility to use our platform to speak out and offer resources. We cannot stand idly by as injustice occurs, now is not the moment to remain silent. The Times-Delphic will continue our efforts to report and amplify marginalized voices through dedicating beat reporters who cover the great work of multicultural organizations on campus, as well as expanding our future coverage to address the larger impact our campus has on the Drake neighborhood.



We stand with our black brothers and sisters, with our bulldogs and with the Des Moines community at this time. Below we offer resources and urge education and action steps to recommit to equity and inclusion.



Stay brave and stay righteous,



The Times-Delphic





Ways to help:

https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/

https://tinyurl.com/communitybondproject

Education resources: