Things to do During Quarantine

Like most people the past month, I have spent ample amount of time hanging out at home, and more specifically, in my bedroom. This is simple enough that times can be pretty boring for everyone experiencing quarantine and social distancing practices. Though, I have been doing some things to make the time pass by faster. Like a lot of people, I have been binging shows and movies as I have never done before. Of these binging practices, I have found some favorites. On the Netflix side of streaming services, I have recently been loving Shameless, Community, and (similar to everyone else) Tiger King. Each of these shows serves a different mood I may be in but have been staples this past month. Switching over to Hulu, I have been religiously showing my love of Bob’s Burgers, while also introducing myself to the new FX show “Dave”. Though the show wasn’t released as a whole season but rather a new episode every week, I found myself watching it every Thursday when those episodes become available. After finishing the final episode of the first season, the show has climbed to the top of my list of favorite shows and I’m desperately waiting until they start work on season two.

Besides watching shows, I have mostly been listening to music. Music is the perfect background for anything you may be doing in quarantine. Doing homework? You can bet that I have Spotify’s “Work From Home” playlist softly playing. Scrolling through Twitter? The 1975 is blaring through my speakers, most likely vibrating the walls. Writing this article? I’m listening to Wallows’ debut album “Nothing Happens” through my AirPods. Questioning the fate of the world while staring at my ceiling? “Ribs” by Lorde is the soundtrack to that moment in time. This mass consumption of music has also led to an abundance of playlists being made ranging from throwback rap to indie rock to a classic Coming of Age movie’s soundtrack. In short, my Spotify minutes will be greater than they have ever been once it comes to the end of 2020.

A classic quarantine activity is doing a room makeover. Over the time I’ve spent at home, I have repainted two of my walls and have reorganized shelves and the formatting of my room. Since I’ve lived on campus the past year, my room at home hasn’t received much love. These renovations are not stopping there though, as I’m starting to create photo collages on cork boards which will be hung around the room.

YouTube has also been an easily accessible time-consuming activity. One of my friends that goes to Drake started his own YouTube channel where he posts daily vlogs. I have started to watch these religiously to not only support my friend but also because I think the content he creates is nothing short of hilarious. These videos last anywhere between one to five minutes but bring so much joy with them. If you’re looking to support a fellow Drake Bulldog, you can find his YouTube channel by searching “Mccade Gowdy” in the app.

On the topic of friends, one way I’ve tried to pass time while also keeping connected to my friends from Drake has been hosting weekly movie nights. These nights are a way for all of us to see each other at least once throughout the week (if we haven’t already Facetimed by then). This activity takes meticulous planning and has caused me to gain a new skill over quarantine: perfectly syncing the start of the chosen movie over Snapchat video with the rest of my friends. If you and your friends can’t correctly time the playing of a movie, are you really friends?