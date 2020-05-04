Staying in shape during quarantine

Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has forced people to remain inside their homes, influence from social media and a desire to stay fit has pushed people to work out as a way to get out of the house.

With restaurants, stores and businesses closed nationwide, many individuals have turned to the outdoors to beat the boredom at home. Whether it be sitting outside, going on a family walk, or on a run, people just want to get out of their houses. Those who have been able to escape outside have been posting about their experiences on social media.

Maire Akins, a first-year at Drake University, didn’t work out much before the quarantine but has felt a pressure to work out since she has been stuck at home in Minnesota. Akins’ favorite type of physical activity is yoga. She even participated in summer yoga last year at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, but stopped when she went to college. Since being back home, Atkins started doing yoga again because of trends on social media encouraging her to keep active.

“For me, I’m using this time to stay active because it makes me feel better about myself,” Atkins said. “Since I’m not walking to class to at least move a little bit, this is how I’m making up for it. I do think people are using this time to get in shape but a part of it is a little unhealthy because for some people it’s not self-care but it’s negative body image and feeling obligated to get into shape.”

Sammi Weiser, head coach for the Beloit College Women’s Lacrosse team, believes staying active during these times is very important because working out has countless benefits for mental and physical health. However, with no public access to gyms, she believes there are more hurdles for people who are trying to stay fit.

“All gyms are closed, and a lot of people find accountability by going with someone and using the gym as a meeting point,” Weiser said. “For others that go to yoga, CrossFit, or other classes but no longer can are having to plan a workout themselves instead of just showing up.”

A person who has been feeling this added struggle during this quarantine is Henry Hallaway, a first-year at Drake from Minnesota. Since being home, Hallaway has been eager to go outside and do something to remain in shape.

“I don’t like to sit inside all day, I like to stay active, so I feel like I need to get out and do something that is good for my body,” Hallaway said.

Since quarantine, Hallaway has been missing the accomplished feeling of completing a hard workout because he hasn’t had access to gyms. Furthermore, his influence to stay in shape has been limited to him going to work out at local parks.

“I think that wanting to stay fit and get outside during a time where you spend so much time inside influxes me to get out and workout more,” Hallaway said.

