Athletes serving in the community during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone. Millions have lost their jobs and some can’t see their loved ones. To help local communities cope with the changes that COVID-19 has brought, Drake University student-athletes are offering their time to go grocery shopping for people who may not be able to leave their house.

First-year Drake University football player Joey Lukrich has been taking groceries to people around his neighborhood since the pandemic began.

“Ever since I got back from school, my mom and I have put ourselves out there to help as much as possible,” Lukrich said.

Lukrich has been using an app called Nextdoor to ask around his community to see who needs to get their groceries picked up.

“It is very easy to reach out to these people and I feel like it’s the right thing to do,” Lukrich said. “Some of these people can’t or are scared to leave their house, I can do that for them.”

This experience has taught Lukrich a lot, but this isn’t his first-time doing volunteer work.

“My mom and I have always been active around the community, helping others out is something we do best,” Lukrich said.

Vianey Lopez is a first-year student at Drake on the women’s soccer team. Lopez is also very active in her community, especially now during the pandemic.

“This is a scary time for everyone,” Lopez said. “I can do the work for the elderly like pick up their groceries or mow their lawn.”

Lopez’s mom helps her figure out who needs help with their groceries and then goes right for it.

“My mom is usually online seeing if anyone is requesting help on any social media or Nextdoor app we have, she then has my siblings and I go on those missions,” Lopez said. “This personally brings me a lot of joy to help someone out, there’s not like there is anything else to do either.”

This experience has taught Lopez life lessons she won’t take for granted.

“This whole situation that is happening right now doesn’t even seem real,” Lopez said. “This has taught me to stay strong and always help when needed.”

Angelo Romagna is a second-year track star at Drake. Growing up not too far away from the university, Romagna always tries to find ways to help out not only his community but the Drake community.

“Since I was little, my family and I always try to help out with Drake as a whole, and it’s very cool that I go here now,” Romagna said. “Recently, we have been helping out through delivering groceries with the Des Moines Refugee Support Group.”

This experience for Romagna has been nothing but the norm when it comes to this pandemic.

“I’m just happy I’m able to help at all,” Romagna said. “Just a blessing”.

Romagna reflected on how much he appreciates others helping.

“Delivering groceries is just one way of helping out,” Romagna said. “Please be sure to spread awareness and fight this COVID-19.”

