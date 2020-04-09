Weekly horoscope: advice on keeping a cool head

by LAUREL CRAMER

Aries – Scorpio is a water sign, but it fits with your fire placement very well. You will feel very natural this week. Allow yourself to feel empowered in new ways. Is this going to be a season of romance for you? You’ll only find out the answer if you are brave enough to ask.

Taurus – Things have felt so off in the world and your mentality is mirroring that. You are struggling to find an inner peace that is usually at the ready for you. Just think about all you have done and will do. It costs you nothing to hope, but everything to focus on what’s lacking.

Gemini – This time will feel like a lull for you, but don’t fall asleep. Examine how you are walking through your day right now. Exciting waves are peaking on the horizon, but enjoy the luxury of floating right now. You’ll be in the middle of the fray soon enough.

Cancer – You make such detailed maps for your future that when reality is not exactly the same you become easily lost. This doesn’t mean you ever have to settle— just learn to recognize that situations shift and change. You have to change with them or you’ll never meet your goals.

Leo – Use this energy to uncover the truth in every interaction this month. You are very intuitive and that sense in heightened by this season. This week is a time to rely on your inner voice and not allow situations around you to try and cause a sense of insecurity and confusion.

Virgo – There is a calming presence that has come into your life recently. Don’t spend any time worrying if it is going to stay. You will always have the people and things that you need when you need them. There will always be people walking with you.

Libra – Your life feels insatiable right now. What are you looking for so desperately? I think a part of you knows, but doesn’t want to say. Lean boldly into hope this week because whether you believe something will happen or not— you’re right.

Scorpio – It’s your season! The stars are urging you to be your most intense and unapologetic self. Don’t shy away from your own nature. If you want to wear the full velvet gown to your 10am, do it. Don’t be bashful for one second this month.

Sagittarius – This new season is going to be a time of discernment for you. You are not sure what you want or where to go, but you will go through your day to day with a new energy. The rut you are in will be broken and that is the first step to truly finding what you want.

Capricorn – Come out of the shadows that you’ve been so content to stay in. There are people and connections waiting, but you can’t get to them if you don’t leave your bubble. Growth can be painful or awkward because it means you won’t fit old things— that’s okay.

Aquarius – You’ve been thinking of your past with a lot of fondness and longing. Remember that nostalgia is fickle, and usually shows us only what we want to remember. Dwell completely in the present and don’t give second thoughts to what could have been.

Pisces – Life is a low thrum right now that you are working tirelessly to keep time with. Know you are doing an exceptional job, even if no one has said it. Look around at all of the people you are touching and think about how they care.