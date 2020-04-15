Major professional sports adjust to the pandemic shutdown.

by EMILY STADELMYER

COVID-19 has made an impact on many lives around the world as the virus can spread quickly and is very deadly in nature. All levels of schools have shut down while some have moved to online courses, others are being homeschooled. Non-essential stores have closed. Restaurants have either shut down or have transitioned to carry out only and drive-thru if available. The unemployment rate has gone up.

On March 12, the National Basketball League (NBA) cancelled their 2019-20 season due to the pandemic. Since then, all professional sports have either been cancelled or postponed. The National Hockey League (NHL) suspended their regular season right before playoffs. The National Football League (NFL) wasn’t really affected by this pandemic since their season was already over.

On the other hand, they’re postponing offseason events and future drafts, The Major League Baseball (MLB) has postponed their season til mid-May and cancelled Spring Training. The PGA Tour canceled the championship after the first round was completed. The 2020 Masters was also cancelled. The 146th Kentucky Derby is also postponed until September 2020. Other professional athlete events that have been affected by COVID-19 include the Summer Olympics, postponed to March 24th, 2021.

What does this mean for broadcast programs? Fox Sports is still posting news about drafts and player conflicts. On Twitter, Fox Sports posted “with no sports on, we figured we might as well ask: which NFL players believe in aliens?”

ESPN is still airing and posting news on sports, teams, and players. Sports broadcasts are also posting throwback videos of best plays, best moments, etc. Professional athletes still are receiving their salaries and pay. Minor league players are receiving $275 a day during the pandemic. That is a total of $8,250 a month. That isn’t bad at all for people who are on the low pay scale. Major League Baseball players are still making $4,775 a day during COVID-19. Grand total of $143,000 a month in lockdown. The National Hockey League are still receiving their final payments along with the Major League Basketball players. Athletes are now spending their off-seasons with their families, staying in shape, and trying new things while in quarantine.

Golden State Warriors player, Steph Curry, practices his skills on golf! Megan Rapinoe is hanging out with friends online while stretching. Tennis star Serena Williams is being the perfect mom! Lebron James is enjoying his time in the gym with his sons. Chicago Cubs Catcher, Wilson Contreras, is continuing baseball in different ways with his brother.

