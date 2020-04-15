Drake Dining Changes to Encourage Social Distancing

Due to announcements on March 11 regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Drake University has altered dining options for around 50 students still on campus to ensure social distancing.

Unlike the other universities in Iowa, Drake is still housing students on campus in need of Internet, food and other living necessities. Even so, student life has drastically changed as a result of COVID-19, the dining situation being one of the most affected. Sodexo staff members have changed their procedures regarding preparing meals and serving them to students.

“Due to state regulations, we are delivering meals to the residence halls for all three meals,” said Aaron Knutson, Sodexo general manager at Drake. “We do have Olmsted Starbucks and C-Store open with limited hours of operation, and we are practicing social distancing.”

Knutson said he attends daily meetings with staff regarding ongoing changes to adapt to the pandemic. He said these changes include limiting staff members’ hours, financial burdens and limited operations.

“The staff are doing different tasks than they are accustomed to working, but they have made the transition well,” Knutson said. “Significant revenues have been lost, but our main responsibility is to provide meals to students still living in residence halls.”

Knutson said they are required by state and local agencies to prepare grab and go meals for each student. Jerry Parker, dean of students, has been communicating with students via email about their meals.

“On campus residents will pick up their meals within the lounge area of their residence hall,” Parker said in an email sent on March 24. “Team members within Residence Life have provided the necessary spacing of six feet between each person for when you pick up your grab and go meal.”

Parker said students are not allowed to eat their meal in the lounge to ensure social distancing and are required to take it back to their room. He also said Drake Dining Services will provide students with registered dietary needs other meal options.

“If you have any flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough or respiratory symptoms, you are not allowed to participate in grab-and-go meals out of precaution for the safety of other students and staff,” Parker said.

Health and safety are important to the remaining Drake staff members on campus and especially for those students still living in the dorms. Sammie Becker, a first-year student who still resides on campus, hasn’t had a problem with social distancing in the lobby.

“For each meal, there is an hour window for you to go pick up your meal in the lobby,” Becker said. “I never really see people when I get my meal, so social distancing has been easy.”

Becker said each meal contains a main course and a vegetable, and then you pick up a plastic sack that has water, pop, salad, chips and a dessert. She said she generally likes this process, and it doesn’t bother her.

“It’s convenient in the sense that we don’t have to leave the building to pick up meals, but then again we don’t have an option for a meal,” Becker said. “What is delivered is what we get. I’m not a picky eater, so I like it.”

Becker said that she does not currently use her swipes for a meal, so she can use them at the C-Store if she doesn’t like the option served.

“If you aren’t satisfied with what you get, you can go to the C-Store and use a meal swipe,” Becker said. “I paid for a meal plan, so I might as well use my swipes for food.”

