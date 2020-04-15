Drake Basketball Star transfers to Minnesota

by KENDALL HUNT

Liam Robbins, a 7-foot center and star of Drake’s men’s basketball team, announced April 4 that he will be transferring to the University of Minnesota. The move is a huge loss for Drake’s basketball program as sophomore Robbins finished his last season fifth in the nation with 99 blocks, and averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks. Robbins was also named 2nd team All-Missouri Valley Conference.

As a player, Robbins’ heights and wide shoulders help him down low in the point, allowing him to make his go-to move – the right-hand hook shot – and collect numerous blocks. He is not the fastest player but has quick hands and a big enough body stature to be a powerful opponent in his position.

Robbins is making the transfer in the hopes of improving his overall game and abilities as a player.

“I want to thank all the coaches that have taken the time to recruit me,” Robbins said on Twitter. “I began this process to find a place that could challenge me to get better and play at a higher level.”

While Robbins had a tough time choosing a transfer school, he leaned towards Minnesota because of the team’s Big 10 status and his family connection. Robbins’ uncle, Ed Conroy, is the assistant coach of the men’s basketball team and his cousin is currently on the team.

“After talking with Coach Pitino, I feel that the University of Minnesota offers me the best opportunity to play basketball at a high level and be surrounded by family during these unprecedented times,” Robbins said on Twitter.

As a word of goodbye, Robbins posted a thank you note to Drake on his instagram. While the Drake men’s basketball coaching staff declined to comment on his transfer, several of Robbins’ teammates commented on his instagram post, expressing their heartfelt disappointment towards his move but also their hope for his future success.

Head Coach for the University of Minnesota, Richard Pitino, will now be adding an established player to the roster with Robbins’ transfer. Minnesota recently lost star player Daniel Oturu, so Robbins’ all-around skillset will be a great benefit to the team and the men’s basketball program in general.

