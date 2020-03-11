Weekly Horoscope: What Houseplant you are Based on your Sign

by LAUREL CRAMER

Aries — You are the venus fly trap. You can seem odd or even a little edgy sometimes, but you are actually very complex and interesting. You are a very different kind of beautiful and can’t seem to follow convention, which is why this plant is perfect for you.

Taurus — You love to be clingy and endearing to those you care about and that is why English ivy is perfect for you. It is fast-growing and loves to cover the space it’s put in. You have a quiet elegance and are the perfect plant to tie an environment together.

Gemini — You are the fern. You’re growing everywhere and are hard to be contained, but you are also beautiful and wild. People love all of the different colors you can express. There are many sides of you that are always being rediscovered.

Cancer — You are bamboo. You’re always changing and new. A very green person who can also be a chameleon. You can transform to fit any need and that makes you so willing to go where the wind takes you.

Leo — You are the sturdy and striped snake plant. Always reaching upward, you have large goals and you’re hard to knock off track. You can handle tough situations and come out unscathed. You have a proud and strong persona that you work for carefully.

Virgo — You are the aloe plant. At first glance, people might think you unassuming, but you’re actually very beautiful and multifaceted. You are sturdy, but also healing and people in your life turn to you for advice and reason.



Libra — You are a lily. You bloom and flower for those around you when you’re being watered. Don’t allow people who are jealous to pluck your flowers. You are capable of doing amazing things and you need to be surrounded by those who appreciate you.



Scorpio — You have a prickly outer shell, but you’re also strong and adaptable. You are able to survive in any climate, but you are also very cute and always the first person to set a new trend. That’s why you are the Blue Columnar Cactus.



Sagittarius — As an extremely independent person, you’re an air plant. You don’t need roots or even soil to hold you down. Your environment needs to be unconventional and you don’t need a lot of help being taken care of.

Capricorn — You are the ponytail palm. You don’t like to be smothered or else it will stunt your growth. You need lots of bright sun and energy in your life to thrive. You are slow-growing, but you’re always busy making your environment beautiful and full of life.

Aquarius — You’re a little house succulent. You come in a million variations. Each one is extremely individual and different from the next. You need to be cared for in a very distinct way because you are one of a kind.

Pisces — You are the beautiful and bright philodendron. You need space to spread your wide leaves and the freedom to be kind of funky. You are your own brand and all of your mismatching stripes and holes are part of the unique you.