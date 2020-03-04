Weekly Horoscope: What Each Sign Needs to Keep Going Right Now

by LAUREL CRAMER

Aries — Keep doing what you’re doing. You’re in a good groove this week and this is due to all of the work you’ve been cultivating. Your creativity is flowing at the moment so allow it to manifest in every way you can. Jot random thoughts and ideas down because they will be helpful later.

Taurus — Now is a good time for you to do some spring cleaning. This can be external— you might organize that random pile of junk in your room finally. Or it could be a more internal cleanse by setting clearly defined intentions and goals. The key, for you, is in the details.

Gemini — Some hard choices will be presented to you this week. Don’t put them off just because you are afraid of change. It’s okay to recognize what around you is comfortable and safe. Just don’t try to hold onto that or you will lose more than you gain.

Cancer — You are trying your best and right now that’s all that’s needed. You know what will be coming up and what each decision will take of you. Don’t focus on that right now. Think about the light that will come with the work. If you are yearning for something, take the steps towards it.

Leo — Don’t overstep your boundaries this week. As a natural extrovert, you are comfortable with a lot of things that you might not realize others aren’t. Make sure you are reading cues and recognizing how people have different needs than you. You have an empathetic heart so use it.

Virgo — You are in a state of calm right now. These are very rare, so try your best to appreciate it while it’s here. Fight your natural urge to stir up drama or overcommit yourself to a million things. You thrive in pressure, but you need to know when to pause and recharge.

Libra — This season seems unstable for you. You can’t seem to find your feet on any solid ground no matter how hard you try. Let yourself go to some of the things that are unresolved. It’s okay to live in such a fluid state right now. The future is still just the future.

Scorpio — There’s an extra bit of energy in your being this week. People might start to notice your sudden streak of optimism. Don’t allow any inner voices that try and tell you to stifle joy. Don’t avoid happiness, even in small ways, by writing it off as something frivolous or naive.

Sagittarius — You can feel the life being breathed back into the air around you. Opt to go outside as much as possible. There are flowers growing in your heart, but they are currently just buds. Things can look bleak or unimportant when they are just starting out so take heart.

Capricorn — Retrograde has strained some of your relationships. Think about how you can be a better communicator. Clarity can be gained by the way that you choose to express yourself, but also in how closely you choose to listen. You’re not doomed for the rest of retrograde, just take extra care.

Aquarius — You’ve found yourself daydreaming about the sun on your face. You are so ready for spring break, it’s the only thing on your mind. Remember that there is still quite a bit of work to do before you get there. Use your rewards as a motivator to get things done now.

Pisces — You have booked every minute of every day this week. You are thriving on the constant new material. This fast pace keeps you from ever getting bored, but be careful that you don’t become overwhelmed. If you are forgetting small things, reorder your time carefully.