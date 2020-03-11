Drake Relays postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The 111th Drake Relays, scheduled for April 22–25 at Drake Stadium has been postponed because of the coronavirus. This will affect all Relays-related events, including the SAB Relays Carnival, SAB Blast OFF Breakfast and Street Painting. These events are tentatively being discussed for the fall Spirit Week next semester.

The decision comes after recent directives from the CDC, the Iowa Department of Public Health and City of Des Moines. Including on Tuesday, when Gov. Kim Reynolds prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.

The University is hoping to host the 2020 Drake Relays early this summer. This comes at a disappointment to many seniors, for who this would have been their last Relays.

“Certainly the postponement of the 2020 Drake Relays and related events is disappointing for our students, most particularly our senior class,” Dean of Students Jerry Parker said in a campus-wide email. “However, in this extraordinary time, postponing Relays is the right decision in order to help protect the health and safety of our campus and extended community.”

As of now, the campus is still scheduled to return on April 5. We will continue to update as more information becomes clear and as the situation regarding coronavirus develops.