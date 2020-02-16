Weekly horoscope: Mercury retrograde advice for each sign

by LAUREL CRAMER

Aries — This mercury retrograde will leave you tongue tied. You will find yourself trying to communicate about the same subjects over and over. You’ll feel like you can’t quite get there with words at the moment. Know that the people close to you will understand your intentions.

Taurus — Everything is less than new at the moment and you can feel your attention wanning. Think of all the long term goals you are shaping little by little everyday. Imagine how exciting every choice you make is. Things will pick up soon enough and you’ll be wishing for the rest.

Gemini — Retrograde will make you feel very self conscious. You’ll feel misunderstood by your peers. Don’t let the pressure of others allow a moment of doubt for yourself. You are incredibly capable and there is a lot less judgement than you are perceiving.

Cancer — This time is going to be easier for you. Pick your head up and look around, roll your shoulders back. Touch the grass in the next few days. Even if it is cold, there’s still life. You are feeling lighter so try to figure out why that is. Go towards it.

Leo — Retrograde could be hazardous for you. Make sure you hold fast to your typical boldness. Lean on your instincts and stay aware of people or things that might try to distract you this month. Noise comes from all around but you know what to listen to.

Virgo — You might be finding yourself double booked or forgetting small things. This is a sign to find some way to center yourself. Retrograde will bring more instability to your life so you can’t afford to be messy. Check and re-check your calendar and prioritize wisely.

Libra — This is a time of review for you. Look at what you’ve been doing as well as what plans you’ve laid out. Think about any big decisions beyond just how they will affect you for the next few months. You have some new choices on your table— check each one over carefully.

Scorpio — This week you can see a lot of things from your past popping up. This could be tasks you’ve been pushing off— reminding you of your responsibilities. It could also be old flames trying to re-enter your life. Be careful of reigniting exhausted paths.

Sagittarius — You think you can see a path, but are afraid you might trip. You should still try your best to walk it. This is a time to turn your focus to yourself and what you have around you. Whatever you choose will be right because you chose it.

Capricorn — Friends are going to begin showing up in random ways. You won’t be alone even as you branch out this next week. New opportunities are presenting themselves to you— make sure you are paying attention. This might happen with your job, relationships, or home.

Aquarius — There will be equal waves of calm and stress this week. Like swimming in a large ocean, breathe when you can and hold your breath for the rest. You will make it through and finally get a chance to take a break. You’re easy going nature makes you good at handling change.

Pisces — Don’t let the little worries and fears that occasionally pop up have any real space in your day. You are letting anxieties and worries decide small choices. Don’t let this nervous energy build and leave you in too safe a space. Walk with discomfort this week.