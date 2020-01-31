Trump rally held in Knapp Center

On Jan. 30, President Donald Trump held a rally at Drake University’s Knapp Center. The event reached capacity, which means a little over 7,000 people, including Trump supporters, media professionals and other government officials were in attendance.

Supporters lined up early for this event in hopes of gaining entrance. With the event beginning at around 6:30 with Vice President Mike Pence introducing Trump with traditional campaign slogans such as “jobs, jobs, jobs” and a discussion on reelection.

Trump then addressed the crowd, with his speech ranging from his disapproval of attempts at impeachment to the talks about how much better the USCMA is to the ‘fake news.’ With the speech lasting a little over an hour. Trump also brought out guests, including former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The crowd was enthusiastic and often would either boo or give standing ovations based on the topic at hand. The excitement and support in the room was evident, as a majority of members donned merchandise, including the red MAGA hat.

However, outside the rally, sentiments were different.

Protests that included student organizers from Drake occurred on the opposite side of the Knapp Center exit. Chants included “my body, my choice” and “Black Lives Matter.” On estimate, 40-50 people were in attendance, with people coming and going as the speech came toward a close.

Many Drake students seemed divided on the topic of the rally. With some saying this was a good opportunity for students and that Trump was among a long list of presidents who have visited Drake. While others stated that this rally helps legitimize Trump and gives him a platform for language that makes some students feel unsafe and unwelcome on campus.

For more information about the rally, the Times-Delphic will be publishing a longer feature including interviews from both supporters and protesters at the event

